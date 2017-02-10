 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India declare after amassing 687 in Hyderabad
 
Govt to make all ration shops Aadhaar-enabled by June

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Already all ration shops in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have been made Aadhar-enabled.
 Government is working on new rules for digital wallets and the draft will be soon placed in public domain for comments. (Representatonal Image)

New Delhi: Government is planning to make all ration shops under the public distribution system in the country Aadhaar-enabled by June 30 this year, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said.

"We will make all 5.58 lakh ration shops Aadhar-enabled by June 30. We are in discussion with Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry for this," Prasad told reporters here.

He said that already all ration shops in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have been made Aadhar-enabled.

"In Gujarat, even payment in ration shops is being made using thumb impression which is linked to Aadhaar," Prasad said. He also said that government is working on bringing everyone under the Aadhar system by June 30.

"Everyone has to have Aadhaar by June 30," the Minister said but added that the government will not force it on the people but request those who chose to stay out to come and join the platform.

The Minister said that government is working on new rules for digital wallets and the draft will be soon placed in public domain for comments.

"Our act will be framed under IT Act. It will take care of consumer interest and cyber security," Prasad said.  

