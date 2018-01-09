search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Direct tax collections rise 18.2 per cent in April-December

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Net direct tax collections represent 67 per cent of total budget estimates of direct taxes for FY2017-18.
Gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 7.68 lakh crore during April to December, 2017.
 Gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 7.68 lakh crore during April to December, 2017.

New Delhi: Direct tax collections soared 18.2 per cent during the first nine months of current fiscal at Rs 6.56 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said provisional numbers for direct taxes collections showed an 18.2 per cent growth during April-December.

 

Direct taxes are made up of income tax paid by individuals, wealth tax and corporation tax paid by companies.

"The net direct tax collections represent 67 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for FY2017-18 (Rs 9.8 lakh crore)," the statement said.

Gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 7.68 lakh crore during April to December, 2017. As many as Rs 1.12 lakh crore refunds have been issued in the period.

The ministry said advance tax collection was up 12.7 per cent at Rs 3.18 lakh crore.

While the growth in corporate income tax advance tax is 10.9 per cent, that in personal Income Tax advance tax is 21.6 per cent.

Tags: direct tax, tax collection, finance ministry, tax, income tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA India gets custody of horses seized in illegal racing sting

PETA's intervention application included health assessment reports by a team of two government veterinarians from the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department who examined the horses and found that they suffered from malnourishment. (Representational Image)
 

BCCI told Baroda Ranji Trophy squad to drop Yusuf Pathan after failing dope test

Pathan consumed the banned substance without proper authorisation. Nor he or his team doctor took the prior permission before using the drug. (Photo: PTI)
 

CES 2018: Omron’s latest smartwatch can monitor live blood pressure

The HeartGuide can also track blood pressure while you are asleep along with steps and calories.
 

Worrying too much about exercise may actually be killing people

People also take maximum stress about working out in the holiday season (Photo: AFP)
 

Nepotism? Bihar politician Pappu Yadav’s son in Delhi team without playing a match

Sarthak Ranjan, son of controversial Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was also a controversial pick for Delhi during the last Mushtaq Ali campaign during which he scored 5, 3 and 2 aggregating 10 runs in three games. (Photo: PTI)
 

South Africa vs India 1st Test: Virat Kohli slams batsmen after loss in Cape Town

Virat Kohli spoke about the intent that is needed to be shown with perfect blend of defence and attack while batting on these adverse conditions. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Affordable home-loans next threat to banks: Moody's-Icra report

Gross-nonperforming assets in the affordable housing segment have inched up to 1.8 per cent as of September 2017.

Don't resort to knee-jerk reax: Assocham to govt on GST slip

Reducing the cost of finance, the private sector should be actively engaged in sectors like the railways which are dominated by the government.

Govt collects Rs 38,000 crore as compensation cess between July-Nov

Karnataka got maximum compensation from the Centre at Rs 3,271 crore, followed by Gujarat (Rs 2,282 crore) and Punjab (Rs 2,098 crore). (Photo: PTI)

Credit Enhancement Fund to be launched by March: Finance Ministry

RBI has agreed to most of the suggestions and the final guidelines on Credit Enhancement Fund should come out soon.

Railways earned additional Rs 671 crore through flexi fare

National transporter recently formed a committee to look into the system and suggest best options keeping in mind the interest of passengers and railways. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham