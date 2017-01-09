 BREAKING !  :  Representational image. Petrol pumps will continue to accept card payments post January 13: Govt
 
CBEC says 30,000 state VAT officials trained for GST roll out

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 9, 2017, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 1:27 pm IST
Principal secretary at CBEC says concept of 'large tax units' would be retained under new indirect tax regime.
GST is a pan-India indrect tax regime.
Mumbai: Central Board of Excise and Customs on Monday said that it has trained as many as 30,000 officers from the state Value Added Tax departments for a smooth roll out of the Goods and Services Tax.

CNBC-TV18 quoted principal secretary at CBEC as saying that once implemented the GST will ensure self-policing by government.

“The ‘large tax units’ concept will be retained under the new indirect tax regime,” the principal secretary added. He went on to say that the government has indicated it will adhere to a lenient stand in the initial stages of GST implementation.

Implementation of GST it does not seem will meet its actual deadline of Aril 1, 2017 as both the Centre and the states have failed to arrive on an agreement over contentious issues including dual control and cross empowerment.

Due to the uncalled for delay, the government and the states now expect the indirect tax regime would be implemented by September 1, 2017.

Tags: gst, cbec, vat, goods & services tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

