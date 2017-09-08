Business, Economy

Telangana to press for demands at 21 GST Council meet in Hyd on Saturday

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 3:28 pm IST
This will be third meeting of GST Council since the launch of the Goods and Services Tax on July 1.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File/PTI)

Hyderabad: The 21st GST Council meeting, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will be held here on Saturday, a senior official said on Friday.

During the meeting, the Telangana government will highlight the demands that it made earlier on reduction of tax slabs on certain products and services, state principal secretary (revenue) Somesh Kumar said.

"The meeting will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday...Jaitley will be heading the meeting. All the members (ministers of respective states) are going to raise their issues," Kumar told PTI.

"Our (Telangana) government is going to raise the issue of tax concession for government projects, besides other subjects such as concession for beedi and granite industries, among others," he said.

Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender will represent the state in the meeting. This will be the third meeting of the GST Council since the launch of the Goods and Services Tax on July 1, and the 21st since it was set up in September last year.

The council, chaired by Jaitley and having state finance ministers as members, has over the past 10 months ironed out various contentious issues and decided on a four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

Tags: gst, arun jaitley, gst council, meeting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Had to come back to India to exchange scrapped notes: Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan has written about his experiences in India as RBI governor in his recently launched book 'I do what I do'. (Photo: PTI)

People will find ways around note ban, use 'jugad' for black money: Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan lauded the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, as a measure of increasing of the tax base. (Photo: PTI)

RBI sends 2nd list of large NPAs for resolution, advocates IBC

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Thursday confirmed that a new list of stressed accounts has been sent to banks for resolution by the RBI.

21,000 people disclosed black money worth Rs 4,900 cr under PMGKY: official

Black money worth Rs 4,900 crore was disclosed by 21,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY). Photo: PTI

Bank of India cuts lending rates by 0.05-0.10 per cent to 8.40 per cent

Bank of India has cut MCLR rates by 0.05-0.10 per cent for various tenors from September 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham