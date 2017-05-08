Business, Economy

Arun Jaitley says liberalisation will prevail over protectionism

REUTERS
Published May 8, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Finance Minister expects India to achieve an economic growth of 7 per cent or above.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday played down fears held among some market participants that protectionism will spread globally and weigh on economies, including that of India.

"Hopefully, I think the debate (on protectionism) will settle down and the need for greater liberalisation will prevail," he said at a seminar in Tokyo.

Jaitley also said he expects India to achieve economic growth of 7 percent or above despite any possible negative impact on private consumption from the demonetisation of high-value currency.

Tags: arun jaitley, h1-b visa, liberalisation, protectionism, donald trump, visa restrictions, trade & commerce, immigration
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

