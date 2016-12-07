Business, Economy

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2016, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 2:42 pm IST
It was widely exected that the central bank would go for at least a 25 bps rate cut.
RBI logo.
Mumbai: Against all the expectations, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept the key lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent.

“Consequently, the reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 5.75 per cent,” RBI said in a press statement.

The central bank said the Monetary Policy Committee decision was in line with the RBI's target of achieving an inflation target of 5 per cent by March 2017.

The central bank has also lowered GDP growth estimate to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 from earlier projection of 7.6 per cent.

On demonetisation, RBI said withdrawal of old notes could result in temporary reduction in inflation by 10-15 basis points in third quarter.

Tags: rbi, repo, monetary policy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The Bombay Stock Exchange building.

Rate-sensitive stocks gain up to 5 per cent ahead of RBI policy meet

Shares of ICICI Bank went up by 0.95 per cent and Bank of Baroda saw a rise of 1.38 per cent.
07 Dec 2016 12:12 PM
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Modi's cash clampdown gamble may force RBI to cut rates

A cut would also come at a time when emerging markets are under pressure.
07 Dec 2016 9:59 AM

