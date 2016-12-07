RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent

Mumbai: Against all the expectations, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept the key lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent.

“Consequently, the reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 5.75 per cent,” RBI said in a press statement.

The central bank said the Monetary Policy Committee decision was in line with the RBI's target of achieving an inflation target of 5 per cent by March 2017.

The central bank has also lowered GDP growth estimate to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 from earlier projection of 7.6 per cent.

On demonetisation, RBI said withdrawal of old notes could result in temporary reduction in inflation by 10-15 basis points in third quarter.