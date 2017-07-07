Business, Economy

India, Israel launch Rs 260-crore innovation fund during Modi visit

REUTERS
Published Jul 7, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 11:13 am IST
Each country will allocate Rs 26 crore a year over a five-year period for fund’s activities.
PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP).
 PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP).

Jerusalem: India and Israel have established a $40 million joint innovation initiative fund to increase economic cooperation and boost research and development within both countries.

The agreement was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel. The three-day trip, which ended Thursday, was meant to help deepen commercial ties. It was the first time a sitting Indian prime minister came to Israel.

Each country will allocate $4 million per year over a five-year period for the fund’s activities, Israel's Ministry of Economy said in a statement. It will be run by the Israel Innovation Authority and the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology.

Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are looking to increase bilateral trade and share technological know-how, particularly in the fields of water management and agriculture.

Tags: modi in israel, narendra modi, isreal visit, india israel relations, netanyahu
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Moto confirms launching massive battery-powered phone in India

Moto E4 smartphone
 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Nokia 5 pre-bookings to start today: where to book, price and more

Android-powered Nokia 5 will be available at a price of Rs 12,899.
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Report bank fraud within 3 days, get compensation: RBI

RBI fixed consumer liability, promoted mandatory registration for SMS alerts and made other rules for safer digital transactions. (Representational Image)

Banks must be told within three days: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India in a circular defined cases where there will be zero liability and limited liability on customers in case of loss.

Railways to offer options on senior citizen fare concession

The new system will be operationalised shortly after upgrading the ticketing software.

Govt starts new online community on MRP on Local Circles

Inputs on MRP and enforcement of weights and measures under the Legal Metrology Act will help resolve common issues and also frame new policies.

Net income tax collection rises 14.8 per cent to Rs 1.42 lakh cr in Q1

During April-June, the revenue department also issued refunds to the tune of Rs 55,520 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham