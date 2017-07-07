Business, Economy

Print post-GST MRP on products or go to jail, Paswan warns companies

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 4:25 pm IST
Manufacturers have been allowed to clear unsold stocks by September with new MRP printed on products.
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan warned of a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, including jail term, if post-GST MRP is not printed.
 Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan warned of a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, including jail term, if post-GST MRP is not printed.

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday warned of a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, including a jail term, if new post GST rates are not printed on the inventory in the interest of consumers.

Manufacturers have been allowed to clear the unsold stocks by September with new MRP. A committee of the consumer affairs ministry has been set up to address consumer grievances on GST and even helplines have been increased to 60 from 14 to address tax related queries, he said.

More than 700 queries have been received by the consumer helplines and the ministry has sought expert help from its finance counterpart to resolve them. "There are initial hiccups while implementing GST, but all those will be resolved soon. All ministries concerned, including finance and consumer affairs, are alert and a redressal mechanism is in place to resolve the concerns of consumers and traders," Paswan told reporters here.

Under the GST regime, he said some prices of goods have fallen and some have risen. "We have told companies to reprint revised rates on unsold goods. Stickers of new MRP should be pasted so that consumers are aware of the change in rates after GST," he said.

It is mandatory to print revised MRP on the inventory, else stringent action will be taken for violation of the Packaged Commodities Rules, he warned. Non-compliance of this will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 for first time offence, Rs 50,000 for second time and up to Rs 1 lakh penalty for third offence onwards and even imprisonment of up to one year, he told PTI separately.

India moved to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1. A relaxation was given to manufacturers and importers to reprint the new maximum retail price (MRP) after GST on the inventory to be sold by September.

Paswan also said the new rates to be printed on the inventory should be communicated to the consumer affairs ministry and advertised for better awareness of consumers.

Tags: gst, ram vilas paswan, mrp, companies, goods and services tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It was surreal: Sonam Kapoor on her Paris Fashion Week experience

Sonam Kapoor also turned heads at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The actress was the official representative of an international renowned cosmetic brand.
 

Twitterati wishes MS Dhoni on turning 36, Yuvraj Singh has a hilarious message

MS Dhoni has his face smeared with cake (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli scores 18th run chase ODI ton, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli scored his 28th ODI ton against West Indies, on Thursday. (Photot: AP)
 

Sindhu, Gopichand bag Sportsperson, Coach of the Year awards

Actress Taapsee Pannu and PV Sindhu presented the award to Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: DC / Debasish Dey)
 

Virat Kohli becomes 4th Indian to lose all 5 tosses in ODI series

Virat Kohli called for tails in all five matches, which ended up with heads, going in Jason Holder’s favour.(Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Rajinikanth’s adorable selfie video will surely make you grin from ear to ear

Screen grabs from the video made by the man himself- Rajinikanth. Recently, amid rumours of him joining Tamil Nadu politics, the Padma Bhushan awardee revealed that he is not completely against the idea.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

DIPP to hold meeting next week on new FDI approval system

FDI in 2016-17 grew by 9 per cent to USD 43.47 billion.

Q1 fund raising via debt placement up 28 per cent at Rs 1.72 lakh crore

For the whole of 2016-17, firms mopped up a record Rs 6.41 lakh crore through private placement.

What to do in case of online bank fraud: Know RBI's directions

Representational Image.

India, Israel launch Rs 260-crore innovation fund during Modi visit

PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP).

Report bank fraud within 3 days, get compensation: RBI

RBI fixed consumer liability, promoted mandatory registration for SMS alerts and made other rules for safer digital transactions. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham