New Rs 200 notes may not be supplied through ATMs

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India may not make new Rs 200 denomination notes available at automated teller machine or ATM booths, a report published in The Hindustan Times claims.

The central bank has accelerated its efforts for ensuring enough cash supply in system as part of its remonetisation drive started in the backdrop of a severe cash crunch.

Central bank may avoid undertaking a tedious task of recalibrating some 22,000 ATMs across country, the report added. After Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were banned, RBI introduced new Rs 2,000 notes.

RBI had tough time in tweaking the vast network of ATMs and programme them with data about new Rs 2,000 notes.