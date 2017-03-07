 LIVE !  :  While Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets in an over on Day 4, Josh Hazlewood was the star of the show as he scalped six of the nine Indian wickets. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Starc, Hazlewood dismiss India for 274
 
Business, Economy

Economy to grow 7.1 per cent in FY17, Dec quarter GDP surprising: Fitch

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Ratings agency says real activity data released since note ban pointed to weak consumption and services activity.
CSO has said GDP is estimated to grow at 7.1 per cent in FY17.
 CSO has said GDP is estimated to grow at 7.1 per cent in FY17.

New Delhi: Global rating agency Fitch today said Indian economy will grow by 7.1 per cent in the current fiscal before stepping up to 7.7 per cent in the next two financial years.

The US-based agency, however, termed the 7 per cent GDP growth for the October-December quarter as "surprising", a tad lower than 7.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

"This number looks somewhat surprising, as real activity data released since demonetisation pointed to weak consumption and services activity because these transactions are cash-intensive. By contrast, official data suggest that
private consumption was strong in the fourth quarter of 2016 (though services output growth moderated quite substantially)," Fitch said.

Fitch expects Indian GDP to grow by 7.1 per cent for 2016-17, before picking up to 7.7 per cent in both 2017-18 and 2018-19. It said the December quarter GDP number suggests that economic activity was "hardly hit" by the cash crunch after
the government's move to remove 86 per cent of currency in circulation overnight.

On this discrepancy, Fitch said it could be the inability of official data to capture the negative effects of the demonetisation on the informal sector. However, the formal sector remained surprisingly robust.

"This raises the possibility that these initial estimates of the growth impact of demonetisation cold well be underestimated, with the possibility of revisions to official GDP data later on," it said.

"Gradual implementation of the structural reform agenda is expected to contribute to higher growth, as will higher real disposable income, supported by an almost 24 per cent hike in civil servants' wages at the state level," Fitch said.

Fitch projection of growth for this fiscal is in line with the estimates of CSO and global think-tank OECD. The rating agency said it expects the policy interest rate to stay at its current level of 6.25 per cent.

Tags: indian economy, fitch, gdp growth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

RBI Deputy Governor Viral V Acharya

Note ban impact on GDP may be seen this quarter: RBI

Acharya said that impact of notes ban would only be temporary and bring informal sector into mainstream economy.
07 Mar 2017 10:32 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Should not question CSO's integrity on Q3 GDP numbers: Arun Jaitley

CSO in its data for macro-economic indicators fixed Q3 GDP at 7 per cent and 7.1 per cent for FY17.
02 Mar 2017 12:15 PM

Entertainment Gallery

The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
Numerous celebrities from the film industry were seen at the fifth and concluding day of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out as Khidkiyaan theatre festival concludes with a bang
Mandana Karimi celebrated her wedding with Gaurav Gupta with a grand bash on Sunday where numerous Bollywood stars were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mandana Karimi hosts a grand wedding reception for B-Town
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dazzled in outfits created by Manish Malhotra as they walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's charity Mijwan on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sizzle on ramp for charity
B-Town stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Disha, John, other stars' fashion sense is spot on
The fourth day of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival held in Mumbai on Saturday saw several celebrities making an appearance on it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day 4 of Khidkiyaan theatre festival was a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Kohni maar': Akshay and Taapsee teach women how to 'act' in self-defense!

Screengrab from the video.
 

Three new species of microbes growing on mobile phones discovered

(Representational image)
 

Galaxy S8 to hit shelves on April 28, not April 21: report

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Starc, Hazlewood dismiss India for 274

While Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets in an over on Day 4, Josh Hazlewood was the star of the show as he scalped six of the nine Indian wickets. (Photo: AP)
 

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni's priceless tips to J&K players

J&K skipper and India international Parveez Rasool requested MS Dhoni to have a chat with the boys. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna named in Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie

Leander Paes. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Economy has improved after demonetisation: Muralidhara Rao

BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhara Rao.

Exempt low-cost housing from service tax under GST: Naidu

Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: AP)

Govt may unveil IIP, WPI with 2011-12 base year by April-end

The CSO has pegged the GDP growth at 7.1 per cent for the current fiscal in the second advance estimate.

Gujarat traders urge Arun Jaitley to scrap cash transactions charge

Representational image.

Small business not ready for GST, delay roll out till Sep: CAIT

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham