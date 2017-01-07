Business, Economy

Govt stands exposed on lower GDP numbers: P Chidambaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 7, 2017, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
CSO on Friday in its advanced data release pegged India's GDP growth at three-year low of 7.1 per cent.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram.
 Former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Mumbai: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday took his criticism of demonetisation a notch higher.

This time Chidambaram took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to vent his ire against government’s “unplanned” move of notes recall.

“First the RBI, now CSO have forecast lower GDP growth. Govt’s claims and boasts exposed,” Chidambaram tweeted.

The former finance minister who also handled the crucial home ministry for two years was referring to GDP data that the Central Statistics Office released on Friday.

The GDP forecast lowered the growth rate to 7.1 per cent for the remaining period of current fiscal year 2016-17. It also lowered the per capita income estimate.

“Growth will be even lower because of demonetisation. 1% reduction means loss of Rs 150,000 crore,” he said in another tweet.

Tags: gdp, p chidambaram, cso
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 Kashmiri boys head to Spain, to play in La Liga

Basit Ahmed and Mohammed Asrar Renbar will play for Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur. (Photo: CRPF INDIA / Twitter)
 

This cane is smart, it will alert your family if you fall

The cane looks as authentic as the centuries-old traditional cane design and conceals all the sensors within the grip itself. The cane is expected to be on shelves by end of this year.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli stirs emotions in a heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni

“Obviously, he will always be my captain. He will always be the person who guided me initially, who gave me opportunity, who gave me ample space and ample time to grow as a cricketer,” said Virat Kohli as he lauded MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers design the strongest, lightest materials yet

The team was able to compress small flakes of graphene using a combination of heat and pressure.
 

Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves and smooches her beau Tyga

Hot couple, Kylie and Tyga couldn’t take their hands off each other during their lavish getaway in Mexico. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Rohit Sharma clears the air about his exclusion from Indian squad for England series

Rohit Sharma was not picked in the Indian side for England series as he is yet to recover after a surgery he had on his right thigh. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

'Despite demonetisation, India to grow faster than China'

Representational Image.

RBI to give Rs 1 billion in 100-rupee banknotes to ease crisis

NRB officials have said that the central bank is preparing to bring the amount within January.

Note-ban impact: SBI Research pegs FY17 GDP down to 6.7 per cent

Representational image.

Hard to talk about note ban impact

India Inc was pinning its hopes on a growth-oriented Budget to unleash investments and set the pace for economic growth of 8 per cent and above in the near future.

GDP to grow at 3-year low in 2016-17, note ban not a cause: Govt

According to CSO, GDP growth in 2016-17 is estimated at 7.1 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent in 2015-16.(Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham