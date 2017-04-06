Business, Economy

RBI keeps benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 6, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Central bank also projects 7.4 per cent GDP growth for current fiscal, up from 6.7 per cent in 2016-17.
RBI building.
 RBI building.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday kept benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. The decision is in line with predictions by most of the economists who expected a status quo from the central bank.

Besides, maintaining status quo in policy rate, the bankers' bank has projected a GDP growth at 7.4 per cent for the current fiscal, up from 6.7 per cent in 2016-17. All six members of MPC voted in favour of the decision of no change in repo rate.

The bank has increased reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent. "Reverse repo rate under the LAF is at 6.0 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate are at 6.50 per cent," RBI said.

"The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary
policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target
for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per
cent, while supporting growth," RBI said.

This was first bi-monthly policy review meeting of the fiscal year 2017-18 and fourth stance decided by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee. Recently, the central bank inducted Viral Acharya as deputy governor incharge of monetary policy framework.

RBI governor Urjit Patel later in a ress statement said that government was considering the proposal to set up an Standing Deposit facility or SDF which according to Patel "would provide greater flexibility in managing excessive liquidity".

Tags: rbi, repo rate, monetary policy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Respect RBI’s decision of no rate cut, says Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said all finance ministers desire to see RBI adopting a dovish stand and going for monetary easing.
11 Feb 2017 1:11 PM
State Bank of India.

SBI rules out lending rate cut for now

SBI had reduced MCLR sharply by 0.9 per cent from 8.90 per cent to 8 per cent for 1-year tenure.
10 Feb 2017 8:35 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebs were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house and some of them were seen arriving at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house late Wednesday to spend time with the new arrivals, Yash, Roohi and Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars visit homes of Karan and Kareena to spend time with babies
Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Misbah-ul-Haq announces retirement from international cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq has been under pressure since Pakistan were whitewashed in the Test series in New Zealand and Australia late last year to step down. (Photo: AP)
 

'Kamal does not have money': Rajini at Chandrahasan memorial meet

However, their friendship and personal equation never took a beating.
 

West Indies will be Misbah-ul-Haq's last tour: PCB chief

Misbah-ul-Haq in recent interviews made it clear that he had made up his mind but his wife and children still wanted him to carry on playing for Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi drops Leander Paes for tie against Uzbekistan

Leander Paes had even started his training with an eye on being selected in the team's playing four. (Photo: PTI)
 

If Yuvraj Singh continues his form, Sunrisers Hyderabad can win IPL 10: David Warner

"That's the way that we know he can play and that's the way that we want him to keep playing," said David Warner while praising Yuvraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Golmaal Again team's masti on the sets will you leave you in splits

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India to grow at 7.4 per cent in FY18 on reforms, consumption boost: ADB

India, which overtook China in terms of growth in 2015-16, is on course to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world.

Govt open to exploit tidal energy: Piyush Goyal

Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

Govt nominates Nabard chief H K Bhanwala on board of DICGC

Nabard Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala. (Photo: Nabard.com)

Fed minutes reveal debate over inflation and Trump

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. (Photo: AP)

Services PMI rises for second straight month in March

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham