Business, Economy

GDP to grow at three-year low of 7.1 per cent in 2016-17: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 6, 2017, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
CSO data says per capita income expected to rise by 10.4 per cent to Rs 1,03,007.
According to CSO, GDP growth in 2016-17 is estimated at 7.1 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent in 2015-16.(Photo: Representational image)
 According to CSO, GDP growth in 2016-17 is estimated at 7.1 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent in 2015-16.(Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: Country's GDP growth is estimated to slow down to 7.1 per cent in current fiscal, from 7.6 per cent in 2015-16, mainly due to slump in manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, the government data showed today without factoring in 'volatile' post-demonetisation figures.

Releasing the data compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Chief Statistician T C A Anant said the figures for November were available and examined but "it was felt in view of the policy of denotification of notes there is a high degree of volatility in theses figures and conscious decision was taken not make projection using the November figure".

Accordingly, the 'First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2016-17' did not reflect the impact of demonetisation, effected on November 9 for ban of old Rs 500/1,000 notes, and are based on sectoral data for only seven months or till October.

Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2016-17 is likely to attain a level of  Rs 121.55 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2015-16 of Rs 113.50 lakh crore, released May 31, 2016.

"The growth in GDP during 2016-17 is estimated at 7.1 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.6 per cent in 2015- 16," the CSO said.

The CSO projections on national income are now in line with the Reserve Bank's estimates, which too has lowered the GDP growth prospects to 7.1 per cent. "Anticipated growth of real GVA at basic prices in 2016-17 is 7 per cent against 7.2 per cent in 2015-16," the CSO said.

In value terms, the Gross Value Added (GVA) at constant prices is anticipated to increase from Rs 104.27 lakh crore in 2015-16 to Rs 111.53 lakh crore in 2016-17. As per the data, performance of the all sectors, excluding 'agriculture' and 'public administration, defence and other services'.

'Agriculture, forestry and fishing' is expected to expand by 4.1 per cent in 2016-17 from 1.2 per cent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying is likely to shrink by 1.8 per cent  after recording a growth a 7.4 per cent in 2015-16.

Growth in manufacturing is expected to slow to 7.4 per cent (from 9.3 per cent) and construction activities to 2.9 per cent (from 3.9 per cent). As per the data, the per capita net national income (current prices) during 2016-17 is estimated to be Rs 1,03,007 showing a rise of 10.4 per cent as compared to Rs 93,293 during 2015-16 with the growth rate of 7.4 percent.

Tags: gdp, economic growth, cso

Related Stories

Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Note ban may pull down GDP to 5 pc this fiscal: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Former plan panel chairman says present govt did not set any road-map for long-term benefits out of note recall.
06 Jan 2017 5:30 PM

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yuvraj Singh 'given a new chance', makes a comeback to Team India

We should appreciate how Yuvraj Singh has played in domestic cricket, said chief selector MSK Prasad. (Photo: AFP)
 

IRCTC to launch new App for faster booking of tickets

IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect App next week .
 

Lovebirds Virat and Anushka warm up in each other’s jackets

Virat and Anushka enjoyed their leisure time in the chilly weather of Uttrakhand
 

MS Dhoni named India A skipper for 1st warm-up game against England

MS Dhoni is the best guy to look after the youngsters, he is a captain by nature, said MSK Prasad, the chief selector of Indian team, while explaining the decision to ask Dhoni, who recently stepped down from India’s ODI and T20 captaincy, to lead India A in the first warm-up game against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

They have me at their mercy: Malaika pens down a powerful letter on women's safety

Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan and others have also expressed their sorrow and shock on the issue.
 

Wow! Priyanka’s Quantico pictures suggest this season is going to be magnificent!

The first episode of the third season of 'Quantico' will be aired on January 23 (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ jazmasri).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Note ban may pull down GDP to 5 pc this fiscal: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

FIEO urges states to extend mkt assistance to boost exports

The top five states that performed well in 2015-16 in exports are - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Budget Session's second phase likely from March 9 to April 13

Parliament building.

Consolidation in PSU banks a long drawn process: Vinod Rai

Bank Board Bureau chief VInod Rai.

Reserve Bank unlikely to cut key rate in February: SBI report

RBI governor Urjit Patel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham