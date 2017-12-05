search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

RBI policy meet begins; decision on key rate tomorrow

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
MPC meeting outcome on Wednesday is being keenly awaited by all stakeholders including industry and stock markets.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File/PTI)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: RBI Governor Urjit Patel headed Monetary Policy Committee started two-day deliberations on Tuesday amid several experts saying that the central bank is unlikely to lower the key interest rate and will stay focused on controlling inflation.

The MPC meeting outcome on Wednesday is being keenly awaited by all stakeholders including the industry and stock markets. In its October review, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on fears of rising inflation while lowering growth forecast to 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal.

 

The Reserve Bank of India had reduced the benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6 per cent in August, bringing it to a 6-year low. Bankers and experts are of the view that for the second time in a row it may keep the repo-rate or short term lending rate unchanged as inflation trajectory is likely to remain upward in the coming months.

"It's going to be a status quo. The liquidity in the system is very low, deposit rates are firming up and there are concerns about inflation," Union Bank MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G has said.

Credit rating firm ICRA has also said that RBI is likely to keep the key policy rate unchanged at 6 per cent as it expects retail inflation to firm up in the coming months.

The meeting is taking place at a time when the wholesale prices based inflation in October shot up to a 6-month high of 3.59 per cent. The retail inflation (Consumer Price Index) for October rose to a 7-month high of 3.58 per cent.

That apart, reversing a five-quarter slide, the Indian economy bounced back from a three-year low with the GDP expanding by 6.3 per cent in the July-September period as manufacturing revved up and businesses adjusted to the new GST tax regime.

The GDP growth in the second quarter of 2017-18 was higher than 5.7 per cent in the preceding April-June period.  

Tags: rbi, interest rate, monetary policy committee, urjit patel
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extremism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

60 per cent of PMUY beneficiaries bought 4 LPG refills: Pradhan

Since launch on May 1, 2016, more than 3.2 crore LPG connections, each costing Rs 1,600, have been given to poor women under PMUY.

Foreign Trade Policy may focus on job creation, improving trade logistics

Five-year FTP was announced on April 1, 2015, and set an ambitious target of India's goods and services exports touching USD 900 billion by 2020.

Debt management report: public debt at Rs 65, 65,652 crore as of end-Sept

On an average around 5.56 per cent of outstanding stock needs to be repaid every year.

Service sector slips to contraction territory during November: PMI

Central bank had reduced the benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6 per cent in August, bringing it to a 6-year low.

RBI wary on inflation, set to keep rates on hold

RBI is also likely to be concerned that govt may have a wider fiscal deficit in fiscal year ending in March than 3.2 per cent target.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham