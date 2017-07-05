Business, Economy

Companies given a Sept 30 deadline to clear unsold pre-GST goods: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 5, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 1:40 am IST
In case of price hike post-GST, it is must to advertise the same at least twice.
The old MRP will have to be necessarily displayed on the unsold inventories and the new rates can be reflected by way of stickers or through online printing alongside, consumer affairs secretary Avinash Srivastava told reporters here.
 The old MRP will have to be necessarily displayed on the unsold inventories and the new rates can be reflected by way of stickers or through online printing alongside, consumer affairs secretary Avinash Srivastava told reporters here.

New Delhi: Companies have time till September 30 to clear unsold pre-GST goods as the government on Tuesday allowed a revised MRP to be displayed along with printed sale price to reflect the changes post the new tax regime kicking-in.

Also, food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan warned of legal action against manufacturers for not printing the revised MRP post-GST.

The old MRP will have to be necessarily displayed on the unsold inventories and the new rates can be reflected by way of stickers or through online printing alongside, consumer affairs secretary Avinash Srivastava told reporters here.

On items where the price has to be increased for unsold stocks, the manufacturer or packer or importer will have to give at least two advertisements in two or more newspapers informing people about the change.

“The Central government hereby permits the manufacturer or packer or importer of pre-packaged commodities to declare the changed retail sale price (MRP) for three months from July 1-September 30. Declaration of the changed MRP shall be made by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing,” a government notification said.

The difference between the retail sale price originally printed on the package and the revised price “shall not, in any case, be higher than the extent of increase in tax” or in the case of imposition of fresh tax on account of the implementation of the GST, it said. 

“The original MRP shall continue to be displayed and the revised price shall not overwrite on it,” the notification said.

Tags: pre-gst goods, ram vilas paswan, central government, sale price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

This is steepest increase in LPG in six years.

GST rollout: Subsidised LPG rate hiked by up to Rs 32 per cylinder

Subsidised LPG rates have been increased to Rs 477.46 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 446.65 in Delhi.
04 Jul 2017 3:31 PM
Cloth market traders sit outside their closed shops during a protest on the fourth day of the new GST regime at Chandni Chowk Market in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Only one price label for items after October 1

Paswan threatens legal action against traders not mentioning GST.
05 Jul 2017 12:40 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102-year-old Pune doctor tireleslsy serving patients shows age is just a number

He works 10 hours a day seven days a week (Photo: YouTube)
 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pic: A dirty Varun Dhawan is way hotter than a clean one, here's the proof!

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's high school drama 'Student of the Year' and went to feature in hit films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Badlapur'.
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Diva Kareena pens down pregnancy tips for women; shares personal experience

Kareena Kapoor Khan, when she walked the ramp while pregnant.
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

No disservice to tax items used by disabled

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had on Monday accused the Modi government of being “insensitive” by imposing “disability tax” of 5-18 per cent on wheelchairs and Braille typewriters.

Tax-compliance is target for Centre, not GDP: D&B

Additionally, the tax revenue is expected to go up in the mid-term to long term period.

Only one price label for items after October 1

Cloth market traders sit outside their closed shops during a protest on the fourth day of the new GST regime at Chandni Chowk Market in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

'Idea of govt restructuring PSBs before stake sale is wrong'

Former RBI Governor Y V Reddy.

A 'GST Master Class' for all: Adhia explains A to Z of new tax

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia announced the setting up of a decentralised monitoring mechanism and cleared various doubts in relation to GST.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham