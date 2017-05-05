Business, Economy

President Mukherjee clears ordinance on Non-Performing Assets

ANI
Published May 5, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Ordinance will give greater powers to the Reserve Bank of India to tackle mounting bad loans.
President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)
 President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday approved the ordinance on Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

The ordinance will give greater powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tackle mounting bad loans, according to an official in the finance ministry aware of the development.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the non-performing asset ( NPA) crisis.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the National Steel Policy- 2017 which targets to achieve 300 Million tonne of steel making capacity by 2030 with an additional investment of ten lakh crore rupees. 

Tags: banking regulation act, president mukherjee, non-performing assets, reserve bank of india, bad loans
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa

Banking Act amendments to help resolve NPAs: Lavasa

The Cabinet yesterday approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the NPA.
04 May 2017 3:58 PM
Amendment will empower the RBI to issue direction to banks to recover non-performing assets (NPAs) from loan defaulters.

Cabinet clears ordinance to amend Banking Act to tackle NPAs

PSBs are saddled with non-performing assets or bad loans to the tune of a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore.
04 May 2017 10:56 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: NASA’s new movie showing Cassini's first dive over Saturn

Saturn's atmosphere seen closer than ever before was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26 and released on April 27, 2017. (Photo: NASA)
 

When Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger photobombed tourists

Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Tubelight teaser: Salman silences critics with major acting chops

Screengrabs from the film's teaser.
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his lighter side as he plays with Imran Tahir's son

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen again, playing with the son of one of his Rising Pune Supergiant teammates Imran Tahir. (Photo: RPS/ Instagram)
 

Nagaland creates history by unveiling largest church in Asia

This Zunheboto Church was designed 13 years ago (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana brings out fiery glory of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika’s first poster

Kangana Ranaut on the banks of river Ganga, where she unveiled the first poster of the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

President likely to promulgate banking ordinance today

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

Linking Aadhaar to ration cards saved Rs 14,000 cr: Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Tax forum urges FM to protect confidentiality under GST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

India can achieve 10 per cent GDP growth by FY20: CII

Representational Image

Indian Railways aims Rs 40,000 cr earnings by monetising soft assets

Railways has formulated the non-fare revenue (NFR) policy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham