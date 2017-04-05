Business, Economy

Goods and Services Tax: What will be costlier and what will be cheaper?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 5, 2017, 11:35 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 11:40 am IST
In long term, GST regime will leave a positive impact on most of sectors in Indian economy.
In short term, most of the services are likely to be costlier under GST regime.
 In short term, most of the services are likely to be costlier under GST regime.

Mumbai: The government is all set to put into effect Goods and Services Tax from July 1, its revised deadline. Earlier deadline of April 1 was changed due to differences over sharing of power and revenues.

Four key legislations — Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and Compensation GST — have already been passed by Parliament.

GST which has widely been touted as a One Nation One Tax regime would create a single nationwide market. According experts, GST will drag India’s GDP by up to 2 per cent.

According to an article in The Economic Times, the biggest ever tax reform, in short term, will emerge as a mixed bag for the common man. Under GST, most of the services are likely to become costlier. And for goods there will be a mixed trend as far as their prices are concerned.

In long term, the article said, GST will leave positive impact on most of the sectors in Indian economy. The government may face an inflationary impact at the time of moving from indirect taxation system to GST regime, ET report said.

 

Tags: gst, gst council, goods and services, indirect tax, tax reforms
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Jaitley announces approval of GST regime rules, next meeting on May 18, 19

Four Bills were passed yesterday after the Centre did not approve amendments moved by the opposition parties.
31 Mar 2017 7:16 PM
Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian

Migration to GST regime massive administrative challenge: CEA

Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian believed transition will also require lots of paper works.
30 Mar 2017 1:57 PM
The Council will meet in April to thrash rate for upto 5,000 items.

GST Council to fix rates for upto 5,000 items in April

Land Lease and rentals would also attract GST. However, the rate of taxation has not been yet decided.
30 Mar 2017 12:34 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

GST rates will have no inflationary impact: Jaitley

Jaitley said legislations will have to be passed by Parliament and one by each of the state assemblies.
29 Mar 2017 2:05 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
While Salman Khan and his family were snapped returning to Mumbai after their recent vacation in Maldives, several other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and family return from Maldives vacation, other stars also get snapped
Karan Johar, who recently welcomed his twin babies home, hosted a bash for his B-Town friends late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After welcoming twins home, Karan Johar hosts bash for B-Town friends
The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh, held a screening of their upcoming production 'Begum Jaan' on Sunday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bhatts host screening of Begum Jaan, Shraddha, Aditya, others watch film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Archana Vijaya making a grand comeback

Archana Vijaya
 

Samsung opens doors on Galaxy S8, S8+ pre-registration in India

Galaxy S8 smartphone
 

68,000 tickets for all 15 matches at ICC Champions Trophy on sale

The tickets for all matches including popular fixtures India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and the final – will be released on general sale to eager fans following handbacks from tournament stakeholders that includes sponsors, ICC family and travel providers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Android’s last possible Nougat update officially rolls out

Android Nougat 7.0
 

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised in Mumbai

Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale’.
 

Alcatel quietly launches world's first 10-core smartphone with four cameras

Alcatel Flash phone is powered by a 10-core Helio X20 processor and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Tax collection beats estimates

As far as direct taxes are concerned revenue collections upto March, 2017 show a gross collection of Rs 10.09 lakh crore.

Must read: How India is fast becoming a cashless economy

People line up at an State Bank of India ATM.

Revenue Dept allows more time for GST registration till April

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

FPI net inflows at Rs 49,000 crore in FY'17; debt takes back seat

Debt instruments, on the other hand, took a big hit after remaining preferred investment avenue for foreign funds in recent years.

Banks' Rs 6 lakh cr bad loans: Read what govt plans to tackle them

Public Sector Banks stare at $6 billion worth of bad assets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham