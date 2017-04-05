Goods and Services Tax: What will be costlier and what will be cheaper?

In short term, most of the services are likely to be costlier under GST regime.

Mumbai: The government is all set to put into effect Goods and Services Tax from July 1, its revised deadline. Earlier deadline of April 1 was changed due to differences over sharing of power and revenues.

Four key legislations — Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and Compensation GST — have already been passed by Parliament.

GST which has widely been touted as a One Nation One Tax regime would create a single nationwide market. According experts, GST will drag India’s GDP by up to 2 per cent.

According to an article in The Economic Times, the biggest ever tax reform, in short term, will emerge as a mixed bag for the common man. Under GST, most of the services are likely to become costlier. And for goods there will be a mixed trend as far as their prices are concerned.

In long term, the article said, GST will leave positive impact on most of the sectors in Indian economy. The government may face an inflationary impact at the time of moving from indirect taxation system to GST regime, ET report said.