Business, Economy

TN govt warns stern action against those charging rates beyond GST

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar also sought people's cooperation to tide over any such problems related to GST.
Tamil nadu government said a cell has been formed to address grievances of the public in relation to GST (Representational Image).
 Tamil nadu government said a cell has been formed to address grievances of the public in relation to GST (Representational Image).

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government today said a cell has been formed to redress the grievances of the public following the implementation of Goods and Services Tax, as it faced complaints of overcharging.

It also warned of "stern action" against those charging rates beyond the stipulated GST. "If anybody charges levies beyond GST, stern action will be taken against them," Finance Minister D Jayakumar told reporters here.

He said action will also be taken if additional rates were charged for commodities exempted from the GST. "A complaint cell has been formed with state Commercial Taxes department for this purpose and people can inform the government on any GST related issues in this regard," he said.

Jayakumar also sought people's cooperation to tide over any such problems. In reply to a query on the strike called by Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' Association that has led to the closure of over 1,000 cinema halls all over the state, he said discussions were being held to sort out the issue.

"The tax of 30 per cent is in addition to the GST Tax rates, theatres are shut due to our inability to pay taxes," Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Distributors Association President, Abhirami Ramanathan said. He said the association was awaiting a response from the state government.

GST, which came into effect from last Saturday, 18 per cent has been fixed for tickets below Rs 100 and 28 per cent for tickets above Rs 100.

DMK working president M K Stalin also said his party has been maintaining that traders should be given time to switch over to GST and talks must be held with them.

Tags: tamil nadu, finance ministry, goods and services tax, cinema halls, gst rate, dmk
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Surat textile traders demand a simple tax in place of 'complicated' GST.

Watch: Police lathicharge Surat traders opposing GST

As many as 37 returns a year have been incorporated under GST regime.
03 Jul 2017 5:08 PM
Protest was held in support of an indefinite bandh called by GST Sangharsh Samiti. (Representational image).

Surat textile traders protest, say remove GST and bring simple tax

Police wielded batons to disperse agitators who allegedly engaged in stone-pelting.
03 Jul 2017 4:49 PM
Bombay Stock Exchange.

Market feels good with GST, Sensex spikes 300 points

Nifty after scaling the day's high of 9,624, ended up 94.10, or 0.99 per cent, at 9,615.
03 Jul 2017 4:45 PM
There will be a greater focus on multi-modal logistics on the back of increased thrust from the government.

'Logistics to grow at 10 per cent, GST to benefit organised players'

GST which got introduced on Saturday, will favour organised logistics players going forward.
03 Jul 2017 4:34 PM
As the launch of GST took place at midnight, people took to Twitter to express their opinions and conversations on the platform peaked at 12:30 AM on July 1st with 1.1K Tweets per minute. (Representational image)

Twitter records over 1mn conversations on ‘GST launch’ in India

From #GSTIndia to #GSTForCommonMan, conversations on Twitter echoed the nation’s mood.
03 Jul 2017 4:13 PM
Company sold a total of 4,44,713 units, up 4 per cent, from 4,27,222 in the same month last year.

HMSI effects price cut of up to Rs 5,500 after GST switch

Honda is passing on the GST benefit applicable in most of the states to our valued customers.
03 Jul 2017 4:12 PM
Rajinikanth in a still from 'Enthiran' and Madhan Karky.

2.0 lyricist Madhan Karky slashes remuneration to aid Kollywood during GST crisis

Tamil Film Producers Council President Vishal has been trying his best to smoothly resolve the situation.
03 Jul 2017 3:31 PM
Videcon is a major player in consumer electronics segment.

Impact of GST on consumer electronics sector explained

Videocon along with Assocham has undertaken to hold GST Summit across 200 cities in India.
03 Jul 2017 2:53 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
 

Woman receives penis pics from Facebook user, forwards them to his mother

She also advised his parents to re-educate him (Photo: Facebook)
 

Twitter records over 1mn conversations on ‘GST launch’ in India

As the launch of GST took place at midnight, people took to Twitter to express their opinions and conversations on the platform peaked at 12:30 AM on July 1st with 1.1K Tweets per minute. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Digital payments rose 55 per cent in FY'17: Watal

Outstanding stock of currency in circulation, which hovered around 12 per cent of GDP during 2011-12 to 2015-16, declined to 8.8 per cent during 2016-17. (Photo: Representational Image)

GST and subsidy reduction to increase your monthly LPG bill

Price of LPG cylinders for domestic purpose is going to see an increase in prices, thanks to GST and a reduction in subsidy.

Manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand

Manufacturing growth slowed last month largely as domestic consumption cooled even as external demand remained solid. (Representational image)

Surat textile traders protest, say remove GST and bring simple tax

Protest was held in support of an indefinite bandh called by GST Sangharsh Samiti. (Representational image).

Watch: Police lathicharge Surat traders opposing GST

Surat textile traders demand a simple tax in place of 'complicated' GST.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham