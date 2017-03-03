Business, Economy

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva praises Modi's note ban drive

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 3, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Georgieva says initiative would leave 'profound' effect on India's economy and a lesson for other economies.
World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.
 World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

Mumbai: World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva has backed November 8 note ban saying drive would leave a "profound and positive effect on India's economy.

Georgieva told Hindustan Times that sudden recall of notes might have caused hardships in short term but in long term "demonetisation will help foster a clean and digitised economy".

“What India has done will be studied (by other countries). There hasn’t been such demonetisation in a country so big,” HT quoted her as saying.

Last year, the International Monetary Fund also said words of compliment for demonetisation that was widely seen as a corruption control measure. The anti- black money step sucked out over 86 per cent of cash in circulation.

Georgieva drew parallels between Prime Minister Modi's money ban and calling back of high denomination bills by European Union, which is effecting note ban in a phased manner.

On November 8, last year the government announced it was scraping legal tender status of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 note effective midnight. The 50-day long drive saw people crowding at banks and staying in long queues to withdraw cash.

Tags: world bank ceo, kristalina georgieva, note ban, demonetisation, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Finance minister Arun Jaitley

Q3 GDP data substantially impacted by note ban: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley, however, refuted theory that rural sector was drastically affetced due to demonetisation.
01 Mar 2017 5:05 PM
SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Note ban delayed merger of SBI associate banks

Govt would shortly issue notification for a final merger order, seen as a step toward banking reforms.
15 Feb 2017 2:29 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Estranged couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were seen together along with the latter's family for a bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz Khan joins Malaika Arora Khan and her family for a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and looked their fashionable best. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi, Kangana, others impress the fashion police
Bollywoood stars were snapped on day one of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Yami, Nawazuddin, others attend day one of Khidkiyaan festival
Several Bollywood stars were present to convey their condolences to Suniel Shetty's family at his father Veerappa Shetty's funeral held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Suniel Shetty's father at funeral
The cast and crew of 'Sarkar 3' launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan and team of Sarkar 3 launch trailer of the film
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai, the most notable one being Sunny Pawar who made an apperance at the Oscars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Pawar returns after Oscars, Kapoors return from Dubai wedding
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Senior PTI journalist wins 'Lifetime Achievement Award' in UK

Rao, 75, was awarded the prize at a function in the House of Commons complex on Thursday evening. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Palestinian woman dies after giving birth to 69 children

She was just 40-years-old (Photo: AFP)
 

Alert! Your WhatsApp could stop working post June 30

Fortunately for most Windows users, they can expect a great update too.
 

After Modi’s ‘shawl’ gesture, Twitterati go crazy with requests for PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev during the unveiling function of 112-feet iconic statue of Adiyogi Lord Shiva at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hardik Pandya ruled out of selection for Bengaluru Test

Hardik Pandya has a niggle in his shoulder. He is not fit to be available for selection, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the eve of the Bengaluru Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pixel 2 is coming this year, confirms Google

The new Google Pixel phone is displayed following a product event, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

CBEC asks tax officers to speed up GST migration

CBEC had asked field officers to migrate all existing central excise/service tax assessees to GST portal by January 31, 2017.

Services activity grows for first time in 4 months as demand recovers

Service providers reported new business grew for the first time since October. (Representational image)

Indian economy projected to grow by over 7.5 per cent this FY

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

Labour Minister to discuss old GPF scheme issue with FM soon

Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya

Japan inflation ticks up after nearly one-year slide

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP).
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham