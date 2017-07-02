Business, Economy

Money in Swiss banks: India slips to 88th place; UK on top

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Total money held in Swiss banks by foreign clients from across the world, incidentally rose by a small margin from 1.41 trillion.
Total funds kept by all foreign clients in the Swiss banking system, as per an analysis of the latest figures compiled by the Swiss National Bank as on 2016-end. (Photo: AP)
 Total funds kept by all foreign clients in the Swiss banking system, as per an analysis of the latest figures compiled by the Swiss National Bank as on 2016-end. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India has slipped to 88th place in terms of money parked by its citizens with Swiss banks, while the UK remains on the top.

Also, the money officially held by Indians with banks in Switzerland now accounts for a meagre 0.04 per cent of the total funds kept by all foreign clients in the Swiss banking system, as per an analysis of the latest figures compiled by the SNB (Swiss National Bank) as on 2016-end.

India was placed at 75th position in 2015 and at 61st in the year before that, though it used to be among top-50 countries in terms of holdings in Swiss banks till 2007. The country was ranked highest at 37th place in the year 2004.

The funds, described by SNB as 'liabilities' of Swiss banks or 'amounts due to' their clients, are the official figures disclosed by the Swiss authorities and do not indicate to the quantum of the much-debated alleged black money held by Indians in the safe havens of Switzerland.

SNB's official figures also do not include the money that Indians, NRIs or others might have in Swiss banks in the names of entities from different countries.

There is a view that the Indians alleged to have parked their illicit money in Swiss banks in the past may have shifted the funds to other locations after a global clampdown began on the mighty banking secrecy practices in Switzerland.

Swiss banks have also said Indians have "few deposits" in Swiss banks compared to other global financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong amid stepped-up efforts to check the black money menace.

The total money held in Swiss banks by foreign clients from across the world, incidentally rose by a small margin from 1.41 trillion Swiss francs (CHF) to CHF 1.42 trillion during 2016.

In terms of individual countries, the UK accounted for the largest chunk at about CHF 359 (over 25 per cent) of the total foreign money with Swiss banks.

The US came second with nearly CHF 177 billion or about 14 per cent. No other country accounted for a double-digit percentage share, while others in the top-ten included West Indies, France, Bahamas, Germany, Guernsey, Jersey, Hong Kong and Luxembourg.

Indians' share not even one-hundredth of the total money.

India is now ranked 88th with 676 million Swiss francs (about Rs 4,500 crore) -- a record low after falling for three consecutive years amid a continuing clampdown on the suspected black money stashed behind their famed secrecy walls.

The share of Indians' money in the total foreign funds of Swiss banks also fell to 0.04 per cent (from 0.08 per cent in 2015).

Pakistan continued to remain placed higher than India at 71st place (although down from 69th in 2015) with about CHF 1.4 billion -- though down to below 0.1 per cent of total foreign money parked with Swiss banks.

India was also the lowest ranked among the BRICS nations -- Russia was ranked 19th (CHF 15.6 billion), China 25th (CHF 9.6 billion), Brazil 52nd (CHF 2.7 billion) and South Africa 61st (CHF 2.2 billion).

Among these five, only China has moved up.

Others ranked higher than India included Mauritius, Iran, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Angola, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Mexico.

A number of offshore financial centres are also ranked higher including Cayman Islands, Panama, Cyprus, Marshall Islands, Bermuda, Seychelles, Isle of Man and Gibraltar.

Among India's neighbouring countries, Bangladesh was ranked 89th (CHF 667.5 million), while Nepal was 150th (CHF 312 million), Sri Lanka was 151st (CHF 307 million) and Bhutan was way below at 282nd (about half a million Swiss francs).

The total money belonging to the developed countries fell to CHF 824 billion, while those from developing nations actually rose marginally to CHF 208 million.

The money from developing economies in Asia-Pacific region rose to CHF 50 billion.

The funds parked in Swiss banks from offshore financial centres rose to CHF 389 billion.

India was ranked in top-50 continuously between 1996 and 2007, but started declining after that -- 55th in 2008, 59th in 2009 and 2010 each, 55th again in 2011, 71st in 2012 and then to 58th in 2013.

Tags: swiss bank, india, black money, swiss account, swiss national bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

The total funds held by Indians directly with Swiss banks stood at CHF 664.8 million at the end of 2016.

Rupees in Swiss banks at new low

The total money of Indians fell by 45 per cent during 2016 to CHF 675.75 million.
30 Jun 2017 6:38 AM
Committing itself to the global framework for automatic exchange of tax information, Switzerland last week ratified the decision to implement this regime with India and 40 other jurisdictions.

India has few deposits in Swiss banks: Bankers

When asked about trends in terms of deposits from Indian residents, Langlo said it has not noticed any particular trend.
19 Jun 2017 12:46 AM
Representational Image.

Swiss banks: Indians have 'rather few' deposits in Swiss accounts

Money held by Indians in Swiss banks declined to a record low of 1.2 billion franc at the end of 2015.
18 Jun 2017 2:48 PM
Representational Image.

Swiss banks to India: Secrecy important for automatic info exchange

Switzerland will also monitor the data protection measures taken by India regarding the details received from other jurisdictions.
18 Jun 2017 2:16 PM
Results included 693 million Swiss francs in provisions for potential legal costs and 1.4 billion in restructuring charges.

Swiss bank UBS says annual profit plunged 46 per cent

Switzerland's largest bank reported its net profits for the year were 3.3 billion Swiss francs (3.09 billion euros, $3.3 billion).
27 Jan 2017 2:02 PM
PM Modi with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann. (Photo: PTI)

India signs a pact with Switzerland to get Swiss bank info from 2019

The agreement does not apply to accounts held before 2018.
23 Nov 2016 1:39 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
 

Watch: Street-smart MS Dhoni stumps West Indies wicketkeeper while batting

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 78 to set up India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of 5-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on stump mic: MS Dhoni pokes R Ashwin, advises Virat Kohli not to waste DRS

MS Dhoni, whose DRS acumen Virat Kohli trusts a lot, advised the Indian skipper not to waste a review during the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ramdas Athawale accuses Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh of fixing Champions Trophy final

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GST to boost GDP; positive for rating: Moody's

The GST will also support higher government revenue generation through improved tax compliance and administration.

Housing sales fall over 40 per cent in Jan-May on slow mkt: PropEquity

Housing sales stood at 1.87 lakh units during the year- ago period.

GST to widen tax net, make India Inc more competitive: CII

Input tax credit will curb inflation by avoiding tax- on-tax.

7th Pay Commission allowances to bump up inflation temporarily

Union Cabinet on June 28 approved recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission with 34 modifications which will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

FPI inflows hit 3-month high of Rs 29,000 crore in June

Differential spread between 10-year bond yields in the US and India is still around 4.5-5 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham