Business, Economy

Confusion, glitches mark Day 1 of GST celebration

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY AND COREENA SUARES
Published Jul 2, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 2:47 am IST
Most businesses including big ones, faced billing issues as they failed to update their software to factor in new GST tax rates.
Congress party activists protest against GST roll out in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress party activists protest against GST roll out in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: On Day 1 of GST only big retail chains, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants etc could roll out GST-compliant bills.

All the checkposts in states collecting commercial taxes were closed as tax rates became uniform in all states leaving no scope for tax evasion in the GST regime.

To enthuse consumers on Day 1, big retail chains and shopping malls conducted “GST Muhurat Trading” offering huge discounts up to 30 per cent. Kirana stores and neighbourhood shops continued to issue handwritten bills.

For some, VAT still existed as they issued bills with old VAT rates. For most of the shops in the unorganised sectors in the city, it was business as usual without mention of GST.

GST benefits were not passed on to the consumers. Most businesses including big ones, faced billing issues as they failed to update their software to factor in new GST tax rates, which led to arguments between staff and consumers in stores.

Initial Hiccups 

Kirana stores and neighbourhood shops in city continued to issue handwritten bills.
For some shops, VAT still existed as they issued bills with old VAT rates.
There were delays in the billing process and some products taken by consumers had to be returned with software not displaying GST rates.
Meanwhile, 1,100 cinema owners across Tamil Nadu called for an indefinite strike from Monday.
A majority of cloth shops in Gujarat remained shut protesting 5% GST.

Tags: gst launch, supermarkets, commercial taxes, gst
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

Despite GST that left all shopping hubs deserted, Ranganathan Street at T. Nagar remains a crowd-puller as goods are still priced low due to non-issue of bills (Photo: DC)

Post-GST: Weekend shoppers tighten purse strings

Chennaiites avoid malls, hotels fearing fat GST bills.
02 Jul 2017 1:37 AM
Representational Image.

GST effect: branded clothes get costlier despite offers  

These offers, however, are exclusive of taxes under the new GST system, as opposed to the earlier tax-inclusive discounts.
01 Jul 2017 4:41 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple announces winners of the 10th iPhone Photography Awards

With thousands of pictures carrying multiple stories from around the world, Apple chose some of the most distinguishing ones as the winners across multiple categories.
 

HTC U11 beats the iPhone 7 Plus in performance benchmarks

Although Apple’s A10 chip is very powerful, the Snapdragon 835 on the HTC U11 fares better in terms of hardcore performance, despite having the gimmicky ‘Edge Sense’ feature.
 

Madhavan pulls off a Milind Soman, breaks the internet with salt-n-pepper selfie

Madhavan.
 

Facebook’s 'Find Wi-Fi' goes live; will help users locate nearby Wi-Fi hotspots

The option ‘Find Wi-Fi’ can be found in ‘Hamburger’ icon available in Facebook app.
 

Priyanka Chopra to take her Quantico swagger to Ellen Degeneres' show

The actress is currently being watched across western television in the 2nd season of the hit American show, 'Quantico'.
 

England commentator David Lloyd trolled on Twitter over ‘coach’ dig at Virat Kohli

former England all-rounder-turned commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli and blame it on the lack of a coach in the Indian team.(Photo:AP / Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Irani calls this 'golden era' of textiles; 65 MoUs inked at Textile India 2017

Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Textile India 2017 event with other eminent personalities. Credit: PIB.

Kashmir valley traders call for shutdown on GST issue

Representational Image.

GST effect: branded clothes get costlier despite offers  

Representational Image.

GST effect: Pay more to buy home appliances from July 1

Representational Image.

GST seen to give consumers' buying power a shot in the arm

GST launch will enhance buying power of consumers as over 80 per cent of the goods fall below the 18 per cent tax bracket.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham