GST slab for gold to be decided at Council's 15th meet on Saturday

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
Apart from the precious metal, GST rates for textile, footwear, biscuits and beedi will also be finalised.
Traders have demanded lower 5 per cent GST for gold and allied services.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 15th meeting of the GST Council on Saturday during which the tax rates on gold, textile, footwear, biscuits and beedi will be finalised.

"Jaitley will chair the 15th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council scheduled to be held on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. This meeting is important because it is likely to finalise the rates of tax and cess to be levied on the commodities remaining after the fitment exercise in the 14th GST Council meeting," the Finance Ministry said here in a statement on Friday.

"Besides, approval of amendments to the draft GST Rules and related forms are also on the agenda among others of the aforesaid one-day meeting," the statement said.

The meeting is likely to be attended by the Finance Ministers of different states and union territories along with the senior officers.

