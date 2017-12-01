search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Growth rate below Modi’s promise: P Chidambaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 1, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 12:25 am IST
The rate of growth of gross fixed capital formation increased from 1.6 per cent in the first quarter to 4.7 per cent in the second quarter.
Former finance minister P. Chidambaram
 Former finance minister P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: In a relief for the Narendra Modi government, India’s GDP growth  finally picked up in the second quarter (July to September) of FY18, expanding by 6.3 per cent mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing sector.

The rate of growth of gross fixed capital formation increased from 1.6 per cent in the first quarter to 4.7 per cent in the second quarter.

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram said the growth rate of 6.3 per cent was far below the “promise of the Modi government and far below the potential of a well-managed Indian economy”.

In a series of tweets, he said: “This a pause in the declining trend of the last five quarters. But we cannot say now whether this will mark an upward trend in the growth rate. We should wait for the growth rates over the next 3-4 quarters before we can reach a definite conclusion.”

Chief statistician T.C.A. Anant hinted that the GDP numbers could be revised upwards in future as businesses uncertain of the new GST regime may have accounted for lesser taxes.

Crisil said that growth is expected to pick up to 7.6 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal, helped by the low-base effect. “However, GST implementation glitches, ongoing changes in the GST structure, and a possible cut in capex due to rising fiscal stress may limit the upside in the subsequent quarters,” it  said in a note.

Tags: former union minister p. chidambaram’s, india growth rate




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

12, 18 per cent GST rates to be merged; luxury items in 28 per cent slab

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GDP expands by 6.3 per cent in September quarter

Economic activities that registered growth of over 6 per cent in the second quarter are manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply.

India's GDP growth breaks five-quarter slide, jumps to 6.3 per cent in Q2

India's $2 trillion economy, with growth dipping to 6.1 per cent in the three months ending March before bottoming out at 5.7 per cent in June.

Intend to move on track on fiscal deficit glide path: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

India's infrastructure output grows 4.7 per cent in October: government

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s industrial output.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham