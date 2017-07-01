Business, Economy

GST took 17 years to see light; much more complex than other countries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NOOR MOHAMMAD
Published Jul 1, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Indian GST has six rates of taxation - 0, 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28% and 28% plus cess.
Traders protesting the Goods and Services Tax on electronic items, in Varanasi on Friday. Traders in Kanpur also sat in protest on rail tracks stopping the movement of trains. (Photo: PTI)
 Traders protesting the Goods and Services Tax on electronic items, in Varanasi on Friday. Traders in Kanpur also sat in protest on rail tracks stopping the movement of trains. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a historic move, India rolled out the goods and services tax (GST) on Friday midnight. This came after 17 years of gruelling negotiations between political parties and intense haggling by states and industry.

However, the Indian GST is far from perfect and much more complex than what other countries have adopted. Most of the countries have a single rate GST. In contrast, the Indian GST has six rates of taxation - 0, 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28% and 28% plus cess.

Moreover, in India both the Centre and states will collect GST unlike other countries where this power is vested in a single authority.

Anyway, a third of items, including high revenue-generating petrol, diesel, natural gas and electricity, are outside the GST ambit. Industries that use these products as inputs will not be able to claim credit. 

Liquor, too, has been excluded from GST. Real estate has been brought under the new tax regime only partially. 

Sale of property will continue to attract stamp duty as before. Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia summed up the government’s dilemma over GST when he recently said: “We will prefer to have a single GST rate but after some time. That should be the ultimate goal. 

However, it looks unlikely that states will agree on bringing excluded items under GST anytime soon given that the target remains elusive even after 17 years of negotiations.” 

Experts say that compliance with the GST would be costly and tedious because of its complexity. Small businesses with limited computer literacy, erratic power supply and poor net connectivity could find themselves struggling for survival under the new tax regime, experts have cautioned.

The government’s claim that the the new tax regime will help curb tax evasion is more myth than reality, say experts. 

Business with less than Rs 20 lakh annual turnover are exempted from GST, a provision that experts fear can be misused by businesses to create dummy small companies for enjoying tax exemption benefits.

Tags: gst launch, goods and services tax, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Centre rushed GST: Congress

Mr Gandhi, who is abroad, took to twitter to say that a reform which holds great potential was being rushed through without planning.
01 Jul 2017 3:13 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian becomes country with most shuttlers in top 100 of BWF men’s singles rankings

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and HS Prannoy have dished out some tremendous performances, taking the world of badminton by storm. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jetskis, volleyball and blue water: Video highlights Virat Kohli and co’s day off

The Indian team also got a chance to taste the beautiful nature of Antigua when they took a day off from cricket, on Tuesday.(Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)
 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

China unearths 1700-yr-old 'best preserved' mummy

Archaeologists will use DNA tests to find out the man's ethnicity and identity, said Xin Feng. (Photo: Representational/ AP)
 

Should you buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

Although Samsung has renamed the smartphone, it is just not enough to shake the fears of the device being combustible. However, it is highly unlikely that Samsung would use the same innards for the Galaxy Note 7 FE that were responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
 

UK: Indian anti-hunger activist receives Young Leaders Award from Queen

The award recognising the 25-year-old's exceptional work towards solving hunger and malnutrition in India was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: LinkedIn)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Anxious MSMEs brace for rollout of GST regime

While the GST is expected to create a unified and simple tax system, many of the small and medium enterprises are anxious over their preparedness to usher into the GST regime.

Grain brands deregister themselves ahead of GST

Most of the food grain brands in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been deregistering themselves to fall under the zero percent tax bracket once the GST regime is rolled out.

Last minute GST cut for fertilisers

Bearing the brunt of widespread farmers’ protests in many states, the government at the centre tried to mitigate the likely fallout of the implementation of the GST on the agriculture sector by reducing the tax rate on fertilisers to five per cent from 12 per cent.

RBI sees economy clipping at 7.3 per cent in current fiscal

RBI governor Urjit Patel.

Effective GST rate on under-construction real estate at 12 per cent

NAREDCO had written to the Prime Minister seeking lower GST of 6 per cent on sale of under- construction property. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham