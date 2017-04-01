E-filing for two income tax returns launched by I-T department

New Delhi: The Income Tax department today launched the e-filing facility for select Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2017-18.

The two ITRs that are now available for filing on the e-portal of the department — https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in — are the ITR-1 'Sahaj' and ITR-4 (Sugam).

The other five ITRs will soon be activated for filing on the e portal, a senior officer said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had yesterday launched all the seven ITRs for AY 2017-18 including the one-page simplified ITR-1 for salaried class and people having income from one house and interest totalling upto Rs 50 lakh.

The filing of these returns can be done till July 31.