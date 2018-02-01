search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat
 
Business, Economy

Budget 2018: IIT Chennai to help govt to establish 5G centres

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Arun Jaitley has announced Rs 10, 000 cr for expansion of telecom infrastructure under various govt projects.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

New DelhiFinance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a Rs 10,000-crore outlay for the 2018-19 fiscal on expansion of telecom infrastructure under various government projects in the country.

"I have provided Rs 10,000 crore in 2018-19 for creation and augmentation of this telecom infrastructure," Jaitley said in his Budget speech while referring to work done under government's Bharat Net project.

 

The Bharat Net project aims to connect 2.5 lakh gram panchayats by March 2019.

"The task of connecting 1 lakh gram panchayats with high speed optic fibre network has been completed under Phase 1 of Bharat Net program. This has enabled broadband access to cover... rural Indians in about 2.5 lakh villages. The government also proposed to set up 5 lakh wifi hotspots which will provide broadband access to 5 crore rural citizens," Jaitley said.

He said that to harness benefit of emerging technologies, particularly 5th generation technology and its adoption, the Department of Telecom will support establishment of indigenous 5G centres with IIT Chennai.

In a move to push adoption and development of new digital technologies in the country like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT), the finance minister announced allocation Rs 3,073 crore for the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

"To invest in research training, and skilling in robotics, AI, digital manufacturing, big data intelligence, quantum communications and art of the things, the DST will

launch a mission on cyber space in support of establishment of centre of excellence. I have doubled their allocation on the digital India program to Rs 3,073 crore in 2018-19," Jaitley said.

He said that the global economy is transforming into digital economy due to the development of cutting edge technology in the digital space-machine learning, AI, IoT, 3D printing and likes.

"Initiatives such as Digital India, start-up India, Make in India would help to establish itself as knowledge and digital society. Niti Ayog will establish a national programme

to direct our efforts in the area of AI including research, and development of its applications," Jaitley said.

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, iit chennai, 5g centres, barat net project
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Killer whale learns to say 'hello'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Airline prohibits woman from taking her emotional support peacock on a flight

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat

Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP)
 

Super blue blood moon can mess with your sleep and mood

A picture taken on January 31, 2018 shows the moon during a lunar eclipse, referred to as the "super blue blood moon" up in the sky above the Bosphorus straits in Istanbul. (Photo: AFP)
 

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, new study finds

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, researchers say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Gamer paralysed from waist down following 20-hour internet café binge

According to one of his friends, he had lost sensation completely, and couldn't move at all. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rs 2.95 lakh crore allocated for defence budget for 2018-19

The amount for defence pension is an increase of 26.60 per cent over the allocation of Rs 85,740 crore last year. (Photo: AP)

Govt expects Rs 48,661.42 crore from telecom sector in FY19

Govt earns revenue in the form of mainly licence fees and spectrum usage charges from telecom operators.

UDAN to connect 56 unserved airports, says Jaitley

Domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 pc per annum and our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircraft.

Budget for Railways: Bengaluru, Mumbai big gainers

Mumbai transport system, which is the lifeline of the country, will be expanded and augmented to add 90 km of double line track at the cost of Rs 11,000 crore.

Union Budget 2018 unveils healthcare for 500 million of India's poorest

Nearly $190 million was earmarked to improve smaller local health centres accessed by many of the most vulnerable. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham