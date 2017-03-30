Business, Companies

Migration to GST regime massive administrative challenge: CEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 30, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian believed transition will also require lots of paper works.
Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian
 Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian

Mumbai: The Goods and Services Tax is now on fast-track to become a reality with passage of four key legislations in Parliament. The government is confident that the indirect tax regime would come into effect from July 1, its revised deadline.

Arvind Subramanian, government's chief economic adviser, told a TV channel that transition to GST regime was a massive tax and administrative change both at the Centre and the states.

Subramanian believed there was a huge challenge for GST's implementation as smooth migration will require lots of paper works, processes and the exercise will undergo multiple levels of procedures.

Despite all these, the GST regime faces other hurdles in its way that it needs to put aside to make India a ‘One Nation One Tax’ regime. After the Parliament has passed the four key bills, now the challenge before the government is how smoothly it puts these laws into effect.

Under the GST regime, all goods and services will be taxed at the point of consumption instead of production.

Now all the states are required to formulate a timeframe for taking up State GST bills and clear them before a set deadline. State GST laws will subsume several state levies like Value Added Tax and Entertainment Tax etc. 

It is not going to be a bed of roses — the country needs to ready for immense chaos in the months after GST is implemented,” Bloomberg quoted Arvind Datar, a senior lawyer at the Madras High Court.

Datar added that just as demonetisation created paralysis in the country, GST will create its own chaos.

Tags: gst, gst council, goods and services, parliament, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GST inches closer to July rollout as LS passes four key legislations

Prime minister Narendra Modi hailed passage of landmark tax reform by saying it is “New Year, New Law, New Bharat.”
30 Mar 2017 12:26 PM
Traders during session at BSE.

Sensex rises 63 points to 29,594.84 on GST, F&O expiry

The 30-share benchmark index had gained 294.28 points in previous two sessions.
30 Mar 2017 10:23 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

After 16 years, GST Bills passed in Lok Sabha

The GST is the biggest tax reform in India since Independence and creates a single nationwide market.
30 Mar 2017 4:34 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Film stars came out in their stylish best for day two of the IIFA Utsavam 2017 held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Utsavam 2017: Stars make a fashion statement at awards show
Several Bollywood stars gave dazzling performances at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. The event will be telecast on Saturday.

Salman, Kareena, Alia, Varun's performances at Zee Cine Awards are a hit
Several celebrities were spotted at the inauguration of a street named after actress Shraddha Kapoor's grandfather and Padmini Kolhapure's father, yesteryear musician Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs inaugurate street named after Shaddha Kapoor's grandfather
Bollywood stars were snapped in their glamorous best while arriving for the Hello Hall of Fame Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars step out in their glamorous best for awards show
Bollywood stars were spotted by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ranveer, Saif-Kareena, other stars give great paparazzi shots
Several celebrities were present at a launch event of IIFA Utsavam, an awards show to honour the best performances in South cinema, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities from South film industry flag off IIFA Utsavam 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S7 vs S8 – is it worth the upgrade?

With thousands of Samsung fans willing to throw in their money for the latest offerings, you should know best before taking the plunge too.
 

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara share brotherly love on social media

Virat Kohli had a lot of praise in store for Cheteshwar Pujara, who was instrumental for India in the four-match Test seires against Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin takes a dig at Brad Hodge's apology to Virat Kohli

On a day when Brad Hodge apologised to Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team fans for his comments on Kohli preferring IPL over Test cricket, R Ashwin took a dig at the Australian cricketer. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AFP)
 

Video of bride dancing for 17 minutes at her sangeet has gone insanely viral

The video which was posted in January has gone viral only recently with over six million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Brad Hodge apologises for his ‘IPL over Test cricket’ remark against Virat Kohli

"I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments," Brad Hodge posted to Twitter. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 5 features of the smartphone

Galaxy S8 will hit shelves on April 21
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

SC bans BS III vehicles: Bharat Stage emission norms explained

Production of Maruti 800 new units was stopped due to stricter BS rules.

MTNL to invest Rs 400 crore for 1800 towers; project debt tied up

The loss-making telecom corporation said it has lined up the financing for the project from banks.

L&T Construction wins orders worth Rs 1,725 crore

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with USD 16 billion in revenue.

PTC India divests entire stake in IEX for Rs 132.54 crore

Representational image.

Air India launches direct flight to Washington

Air India is a state-owned carrier.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham