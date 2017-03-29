Xiaomi to create 20,000 jobs in India

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed about company plan to create more than 20,000 jobs in the country in the next three years.

Xiaomi has just started second manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

Lei Jun and Mr Modi discussed Xiaomi India's manufacturing and growth plans.

“Lei Jun’s latest trip is an acknowledgement of the importance of global expansion to Xiaomi. Xiaomi officially entered the Indian market over two years ago and has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the country,” said Xiaomi. It said India is now the most important market outside of China for Xiaomi, and is a harbinger of the company’s global expansion plans.

Xiaomi India achieved annual revenue of over $1 billion for the calendar year of 2016. According to analyst firm IDC, Xiaomi India has become the number one selling smartphone brand online and the second-largest smartphone brand in India in Q4 2016.