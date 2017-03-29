Business, Companies

Xiaomi to create 20,000 jobs in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Xiaomi India achieved annual revenue of over $1 billion for the calendar year of 2016.
Xiaomi has just started second manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
 Xiaomi has just started second manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed about company plan to create more than 20,000 jobs in the country in the next three years.

Xiaomi has just started second manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

Lei Jun and Mr Modi discussed Xiaomi India's manufacturing and growth plans.
“Lei Jun’s latest trip is an acknowledgement of the importance of global expansion to Xiaomi. Xiaomi officially entered the Indian market over two years ago and has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the country,” said Xiaomi. It said India is now the most important market outside of China for Xiaomi, and is a harbinger of the company’s global expansion plans.

Xiaomi India achieved annual revenue of over $1 billion for the calendar year of 2016. According to analyst firm IDC, Xiaomi India has become the number one selling smartphone brand online and the second-largest smartphone brand in India in Q4 2016.

Tags: xiaomi, lei jun

Lifestyle Gallery

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Airtel sells 10 per cent stake in Infratel to clear debt

Bharti Airtel will primarily use the proceeds from this sale to reduce its debt. It sold around 190 million shares of its subsidiary Bharti Infratel at a price of `325 per share.

Panasonic eyes 10 per cent market share in camera lens segment in FY18

The company, which plans to invest Rs 115 crore in the plant

Axis Bank shares gain over 3 per cent; mcap rises by Rs 3,908 crore

The stock gained 3.23 per cent to end at Rs 502.95 on BSE.

32 listed cos paid Rs 7,100 cr royalty in FY16

Traders during a session at BSE.

Housing.com launches new platform for real estate developers

The latest technology-powered product is aligned with its objective of becoming a preferred digital platform for all stakeholders within the real estate ecosystem.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham