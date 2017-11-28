search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

Pradeep Singh Kharola to replace Rajiv Bansal, join Air India as new CMD

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2017, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 4:48 pm IST
The appointment comes days after Bansal was given an extension for three months.
Senior IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, official sources said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 Senior IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, official sources said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, official sources said on Tuesday.

Kharola, a Karnataka cadre officer, would replace Rajiv Bansal, who has been serving as the interim CMD for a little over three months.

The appointment comes days after Bansal was given an extension for three months.

The official sources said Kharola has been appointed as the new CMD of Air India. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

The change of guard at the helm of Air India also comes at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the modalities of the strategic disinvestment of the national carrier.

Tags: air india, air india cmd, rajiv bansal, pradeep singh kharola
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




