Business, Companies

Tata Sons, DoCoMo to settle $1.17 billion legal dispute

REUTERS
Published Feb 28, 2017, 11:14 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 11:21 am IST
Two companies have been locked in legal tussle over Japanese firm's move to exit a telecom JV in India.
DoCoMo sold its stake in telecom JV in 2014 to Tata Sons.
 DoCoMo sold its stake in telecom JV in 2014 to Tata Sons.

Bengaluru: India's Tata Sons Ltd has agreed to pay Japan's NTT DoCoMo (9437.T) about $1.17 billion in connection with the termination of a joint venture in the South Asian nation, the Nikkei daily reported, without citing its sources.

The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday, the Nikkei reported. (s.nikkei.com/2mnqa3g)

Tata Sons and DoCoMo were not immediately available for comments.

Tata Teleservices and DoCoMo have been locked in a long tussle over the Japanese company's move to exit a partnership formed in 2009.

Under the terms of that deal, in the event of an exit, DoCoMo was guaranteed the higher of either half its original investment, or its fair value.

When DoCoMo decided to get out in 2014, Tata was unable to find a buyer for the Japanese firm's stake and offered to buy the stake itself for half of DoCoMo's $2.2 billion investment.

India's central bank blocked Tata's offer, saying a rule change the previous year prevented foreign investors from selling stakes in Indian firms at a pre-determined price.

Docomo proceeded to initiate arbitration in a London court, and won it. Tata was asked to pay a penalty of $1.17 billion, which it has deposited with the Delhi High Court.

Tags: tata sons, ntt docomo, arbitration, stake sale, rbi, fdi rules, telecom, delhi hc
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Tata Sons said on that basis it is

Docomo moves US court to enforce LCIA award against Tatas

DoCoMo in April 2014 decided to exit the joint venture that struggled to grow subscribers quickly.
07 Oct 2016 8:05 PM
Tata sons said in the absence of such approval, enforcement of the award would be unlawful under applicable Indian law and contrary to the public policy.

Tata asks London’s Commercial Court to junk Docomo order

Tata sons said it was disappointed with the lack of co-operation from Docomo in arriving at an amicable resolution by engagment.
07 Sep 2016 1:22 AM

Nation Gallery

8 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

8 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Criticised for chewing gum during India’s national anthem, Parvez Rasool hits back

Parvez Rasool made his Twenty20 debut for India as they took on England in the first of three-match T20 in Kanpur earlier this year. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'Box-office' Ben Stokes deserves IPL windfall: Ian Botham

IPL side Rising Pune Supergiants bought Ben Stokes for Rs. 14.5 crore in the IPL 10 players’ auction. (Photo: AP)
 

Peek-a-boo: Internet-connected toy compromises 800,000 accounts

Spiral Toys — maker of the Cloud Pets line of stuffed animals — has reportedly exposed over 2 million voice recordings of children and parents as well as e-mail addresses and password data for more than 800,000 accounts.
 

Throwback moment: Deepika repeats her 2012’s outfit at Oscars!

Deepika's perfect throwback moment.
 

MWC 2017: Car companies showcase their major developments

The MWC 2017 event will have the world tuned in with major announcements from top smartphone giants. MWC commences Feb 27 through March 2, 2017
 

Nokia 3310 to be 'Made in India', cost low, hit shelves in June: report

Nokia 3310 is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Central Bank of India raises Rs 500 crore through bonds

Representational image.

JSW Group submits bid under govt's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN

Under UDAN, the participating airlines would be extended VGF (viability gap funding) -- that would be jointly funded by the Centre and the state government concerned.

Will challenge TRAI's clean chit to RJIO offers: Vodafone

RJIO argued that Vodafone's petition alleging inaction by TRAI against alleged violation of tariff orders by Reliance was not maintainable in high court.

Airtel removes roaming charges on calls, data

The company said the move will lead to

Meru slashes radio taxi fares to Rs 16 per km in Delhi-NCR

The company is the only major player in the taxi service industry that does not apply surge price.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham