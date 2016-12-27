Tata Sons slaps legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for breach of trust

Mumbai: Tata Sons on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for “criminal breach of legal duties” as director of group companies. The development has intensified the ongoing feud between Tata and Mistry camps.

The notice charges Mistry misused his position to indulge in criminal breach of trust. Mistry divulged sensitive and confidential information to his family-owned businesses, the notice alleges. Notice also adds that Mistry's actions caused harms to the group companies.

Tatas sending legal notice would be widely seen as a tit-for-tat to Mistry who has dragged the $103 billion tea-to-chemicals conglomerate to a company tribunal.

Earlier, Mistry in his petition filed with National Company Law Tribunal has alleged oppression and mismanagement at Tata Sons, a charge the tribunal has asked Mistry to substantiate with material evidence.