Business, Companies

India will grow from $2.5 trn to $7 trn economy in a decade: Ambani

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
RIL chairman at India Mobile Congress says pace of growth of India's mobile industry is unparalled.
Mukesh Ambani is chairman of Reliance Industries whose telecom arm Reliance Jio has disrupted the sector. (Photo: PTI)
 Mukesh Ambani is chairman of Reliance Industries whose telecom arm Reliance Jio has disrupted the sector. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday at the India Mobile Congress said holding of the event itself conveys the fact that India was among the major telecom and digital markets in the world.

Ambani, who has been credited for making 4G internet data affordable for every Indians with the launch of Reliance Jio, also praised the speed with which India's telecom sector has grown. "The pace at which the Indian Mobile Industry has grown is unparalleled in the world," he said.

According to Ambani, in next 10 years, India will grow from a $2.5 trillion economy to a $7 trillion and will rank among the top 3 economies in the world. "The fourth industrial revolution, fuelled by connectivity, data and Artificial Intelligence has begun," he remarked.

Ambani is of the view that the next ten years would be crucial for India's economy that was recently significantly hit by demonetisation. The GDP for first quarter of 2017-18 financial year was recorded at 5.7 per cent, a much lower figure than what the experts had expected.

In India, the 4G coverage will become larger than 2G coverage over next one year and there is an urgent need to invest in creating next-gen tech, break silos, forge partnerships, Ambani added. "Data is the new oil, India does not need to import it, has to ensure every Indian has access to it," he said.

Tags: india mobile congress, mukesh ambani, telecom, 4g, indian economy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Jio's success makes Mukesh Ambani Asia's second richest with $34.8 bn
Reliance Jio has added 7 customers per second, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio data breach: DoT to ask Mukesh Ambani's co to furnish details


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Hrithik Roshan to take on Tiger Shroff in high-octane action flick

Tiger has often referred to Hrithik as his biggest inspiration.
 

Ecstatic Canadian man proposes to Prince Harry

Prince Harry arrives ahead of an Invictus Games foundation dinner in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Dean Jones, Brad Hogg smash electronic gadgets post Indore ODI

Former Australian cricketers-turned-commentators Dean Jones and Brad Hogg smashed went on a rampage after Steve Smith and co. lost the Indore ODI to lose the five-match ODI series against Virat Kohli-led Indian side. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

People who prefer rap music to classics more likely to be psychopaths

In the future, the researchers even go so far as to suggest that songs could be used to help predict the disorder. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Australia lose ODI series vs Virat Kohli’s India, Rodney Hogg rips apart Steve Smith

Australia, who are currently in India, have already lost the five-match ODI series against Virat Kohli and Co, with two matches still to be played. (Photo: AP)
 

F1 team uses racing car technology to keep newborns safe in ambulances

The pods are now being used by the UK’s Children’s Acute Transport Service. Eithne Polke, the service’s operational manager, said the design had “made a big difference to our transportation processes”.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Google, BHEL, SBI top 3 best places to work in India: Indeed

Indeed has over 15 million company reviews globally and these companies are the most highly rated on overall employee experience.

High taxes, spectrum cost, IUC cut impacting industry: Old telcos

Spectrum cost is one of the highest and tariff being one of the lowest.

ICICI Lombard makes tepid debut, shares list nearly 2 pc lower

Non-life insurer had fixed the price band at Rs 651- 661 per share for the Rs 5,700-crore IPO.

Vodafone India CEO Sunil Sood confirms merger with Idea on time

Sunil Sood is Vodafone India managing director and chief executive officer. (Photo: PTI)

R-Infra to tie up with Japanese firms for Rs 1 lakh cr bullet train project

Reliance Infrastructure a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham