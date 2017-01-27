Business, Companies

Karnataka HC issues warrant against Vijay Mallya in contempt case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 27, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 3:04 pm IST
HC has fixed Rs 1 lakh as bail amount against warrant in case related to Bengaluru bench of DRT.
Vijay Mallya has been living in the UK since March last year.
Mumbai: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a warrant against liquor baron Vijay Mallya in a contempt case, CNBC-TV18 reported. The high court has also fixed Rs 1 lakh as bail amount against the warrant.

The HC was hearing a contempt petition against Vijay Mallya who failed to keep his oral undertakings he gave to Debt Recovery Tribunal in 2013. He had promised to the Bengaluru bench of DRT that he will not transfer or sell his assets.

The HC issued the warrant as Vijay Mallya did not appear before it during proceedings. In the past too, Mallya did not appear on several occasions before court or investigating agencies in money laundering and loans default cases.

Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by special PMLA court in Mumbai and a wilful defaulter by SBI-led consortium.

Tags: vijay mallya, drt, debt recovery, karnataka high court, kingfisher airlines
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

