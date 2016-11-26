Business, Companies

Tata Sons slaps legal notice on Mistry’s aide for breach of confidentiality

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 7:26 pm IST
The notice warned of initiating legal proceedings, if Kumar fails to apologise and desist from disclosing confidential information.
Former Tata group strategist Nirmalya Kumar (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: Tata Sons has slapped a legal notice on ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry's aide Nirmalya Kumar for alleged violation of confidentiality agreement and sought an unconditional apology for making "disparaging" remarks against the group and divulging information.

Kumar, a visiting Professor of Marketing at London Business School who was member of the now disbanded Group Executive Council under Mistry, took to Twitter to react to the legal notice.

"Legal counsel #Tata to me: stop divulging 'Tata Group's future strategy'. Thought no strategy n (and) roadmap was reason #CyrusMistry was fired!" he said.

Tata Sons in the legal notice asked Kumar to "issue an unconditional apology to the company, withdraw your disparaging remarks about the Tata Group from the social media and forthwith cease and desist from making any further public statements or disclosing any information in breach of your obligations you have explicitly undertaken."

It warned of initiating legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, if he fails to apologise and desist from disclosing confidential information.

"In interviews say Tata group is grt (great) - can't throw basket out 4 few bad apples. How is it disparaging? Lakh crore marketcap loss #TataSons ...," Kumar, who claims he was asked to leave the Group soon after Mistry was abruptly removed as chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, said in another tweet.

Citing interviews and statements he had given recently, Tatas in the notice said he had signed an undertakings after resigning from the Group last month that he would "refrain from publishing or circulating any such material that may directly or indirectly refer to the company... which constitutes disclosure of confidential or proprietary information."

Also, he had agreed and undertaken to no disparage either by himself or through any other person in respect of any matter pertaining to Tata Sons and/or its group companies as well as their directors and employees, the notice said. In addition to these undertaking, he had also given a Confidentiality Undertaking at the time of joining services in June 2013.

"Your media interviews and other statements in the press attributed to you, which you haven't denied, amount to a contumacious breach of your obligations, both contractual and otherwise," the notice said.

Tata Sons said Kumar had access to information like Tata Group's future strategy, which had had chosen to divulge and discuss in the public domain.

"You have used the information, entrusted to you in confidence, not only unauthorisedly but for the purpose and with the clear intention to cause detriment to the company and

Tata Group," the notice said adding the issues disclosed by Kumar publicly had inherent confidentiality obligation. Tata Sons also took strong objections to his "disparaging" remarks about the group and said it reserves right to claim damages for the same.

Tags: tata sons, cyrus mistry

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
