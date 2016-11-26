Business, Companies

Mistry, Wadia to contest removal from 2 Tata firms at EGMs

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 7:03 pm IST
The two companies said their extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) have been called next month to consider resolutions moved by Tata Sons.
Despite being removed as Chairman of Tata Sons, he continues to head some group firms and is on boards of many.
 Despite being removed as Chairman of Tata Sons, he continues to head some group firms and is on boards of many.

Locking horns with Tata Sons,ousted chairman Cyrus P Mistry and his supporter, independent director Nusli N Wadia, will contest the proposal to remove them from boards of Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals by making written and oral representation to shareholder.

The two companies in separate regulatory filings said their extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) have been called next month to consider resolutions moved by their holding company, Tata Sons, seeking removal of Mistry and Wadia.

In both cases, Mistry "intends to make both, written and oral representation to the shareholders in respect of his removal", said the notices for the EGMs. Both the firms said they will circulate the written representation to the shareholders "if the time permits".

While Tata Chemicals EGM has been called on December 23, that of Tata Steel has been slated for December 21. Mistry, who was on October 24 abruptly removed as Chairman of Tata Sons - the holding company of the USD 103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate, was yesterday voted out as Chairman of Tata Steel.

Despite being removed as Chairman of Tata Sons, he continues to head some group firms and is on boards of many. While the chairman can be removed by board of directors, removal of a director can only be done by shareholders. And so, Tata Sons, which brought back Ratan Tata after removing Mistry last month, is seeking to remove him from group firms one after another.

He has already been ousted as chairman of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Global Beverages Ltd. EGMs have been called to remove him as director on these firms as well as Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Co Ltd. Tata Chemicals, where Tata Sons holds 19.35 per cent, said Mistry and Wadia are being sought to be removed based on the annual evaluation of individual directors carried out on March 22.

"The evaluation criteria included aspects such as contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings, preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings etc and were based on the self-assessment forms filed in by the Directors and the interactions with all the directors," it said.

It said Wadia in a letter dated November 22 termed the reasons provided by Tata Sons for his removal as "baseless, false, defamatory and libellous and have been made with the intention of harming his reputation".

While questioning the ability of Tata Sons to requisition a general meeting and vote to remove his as a director, Wadia has also asked the board of directors to institute an investigation upon the allegations made by Tata Sons against him.

A similar view of Wadia was also reflected in the notice given by Tata Steel, in which Tata Sons holds 29.75 per cent stake, for the EGM.

Tags: wadia, cyrus mistry, tata sons

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Snapped: Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli in Chandigarh before match

The picture shared on Twitter by @VirushkaWorld and the picture of Anushka while leaving for Chandigarh.
 

Video: MS Dhoni takes instructions as curious daughter Ziva watch on

MS Dhoni is spending a lot more time with his family, as India are playing a long five-match series against England. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Tata Steel fires Cyrus Mistry, picks SBI former boss

Cyrus Mistry

Tata Steel removes Cyrus Mistry as chairman

Former head of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry (Photo: PTI)

Tata Sons seeks IHCL shareholders' nod to remove Mistry

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry

Tata Motors, Kingfisher owe over Rs 1,000 crore each in indirect tax

Vijay Mallya-promoted Kingfisher Airlines, now defunct, owes Rs 1,012.96 crore in service tax and penalty.

Adani to spend $300 mn on solar plants in Australia

Adani Enterprise Ltd founder and chairman, Gautam Adani.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham