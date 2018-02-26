search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

Finance Ministry puts out list of high-risk finance companies

ANI
Published Feb 26, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
FIU released list on its website showing the names of NBFCs which have been found non-compliant to PMLA rules.
As per PMLA, all NBFCs have to appoint a principal officer in financial institutions and report all suspicious and cash transactions of over 10 lakh rupees to FIU.
 As per PMLA, all NBFCs have to appoint a principal officer in financial institutions and report all suspicious and cash transactions of over 10 lakh rupees to FIU.

New Delhi: Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on Monday released a list of around 9,500 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), which have been categorised as high-risk financial institutions by the Finance Ministry.

As per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), all NBFCs have to appoint a principal officer in the financial institutions and report all suspicious and cash transactions of over ten lakh rupees to the FIU.

 

But, these companies have been found not following these rules as on January 31,2018.

The FIU released the list on its website showing the names of NBFCs which have been found non-compliant to the PMLA rules.

Adani Capital Pvt Ltd, Anand Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd., Arihant Udyog Ltd., Asian Financial Services Ltd., AVON MONEY SOLUTION INDIA LIMITED, Bindal Finvest., Bombay Gas Co Ltd., CELLO CAPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED, Dlf Finvest Limited, Eros Merchants (P) Ltd, and Indigo Fincap Pvt Ltd are few of the companies listed by FIU.

After demonetisation in 2016, NBFCs and several other rural and urban cooperative banks had come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for illegally converting banned currency notes.

Tags: income tax department, finance ministry, money laundering act, nbfc, financial intelligence unit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

9 features that makes the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

Photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

State Bank of India set for UK restructuring

Move will mean that all retail branches of SBI in the UK will fall under a new UK-incorporated banking entity. (Photo: PTI)

Co-brandings with e-tailers not up to expectation: SBI chief

SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya.

213 railway projects report cost overrun of Rs 1.73 lakh crore

After railways, power sector reported the second highest incidence of overall cost overrun.

Airtel joins global alliance to bring high-speed in-flight data connectivity

Global initiative, announced on Monday in Barcelona, will also look at bringing into its fold other industry operators beyond the five founding members.

RBI orders changes to bank protocols after USD 1.8 billion fraud case

RBI ordered lenders to comply with more than two dozen items within set timelines. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham