Business, Companies

IT body refutes Trump admin’s 'TCS, Infosys violated H-1B visa norms' claim

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2017, 7:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
The US has accused top Indian IT firms TCS and Infosys of "unfairly" cornering the lion's share of the H-1B work visas.
(File photo/Representational)
 (File photo/Representational)

New Delhi: IT industry body Nasscom today came out in defence of its members TCS and Infosys, saying the two accounted for only 7,504 -- 8.8 per cent -- of the approved H-1B visas in 2014-15.

The US has accused top Indian IT firms TCS and Infosys of "unfairly" cornering the lion's share of the H-1B work visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system. Indian technology firms use H-1B visas to send their employees to work at customer sites in the US, which is the largest market for the over USD 110 billion Indian IT export industry.

Over the past few weeks, there is a growing sentiment of protectionism across various markets, including the US, that are seeking to safeguard jobs for locals and raise the bar for foreign workers.

"Nasscom would like to clarify on the statements made by the White House on Indian companies getting the lion's share of H-1B visas and highlight that in 2014-15, only six of the top 20 H-1B recipients were Indian companies," it said in a statement.

TCS and Infosys together received 7,504 approved H-1B visas in 2014-15, which is only 8.8 per cent of the total approved H-1B visas, it added. While the two software exporters have not issued a formal statement on the issue, they have stated that they ensure compliance with norms in the markets that they operate in.

Every year, the US grants 65,000 H-1B visas while another 20,000 are set aside for those with US advanced degrees. In the US, the Trump administration wants to replace the current lottery system with a more merit-based immigration policy.

Any change in visa norms can affect the movement of labour as well as spike operational costs for IT players. Nasscom highlighted that "every reputable data source" in the US has documented a growing shortfall between the supply and demand for computer science majors in the US workforce.

This is especially true in advanced fields like cloud, big data and mobile computing, it said. "All Indian IT companies cumulatively account for less than 20 per cent of the total approved H-1B visas although Indian nationals get about 71 per cent of the H-1B visas," Nasscom said.

It added that this is a testimony to the high skill levels of India-origin professionals. The annual number of Indian IT specialists working on  temporary visas for Indian IT service companies is about 0.009 per cent of the 158-million-member US workforce, it said.

Critics believe that the prevailing visa regime allows companies to bring in "cheap" labour from countries like India, which adversely impacts local employment opportunities.

Nasscom contended that the average wage for visa holders is over USD 82,000, apart from a fixed cost of about USD 15,000 incurred for each visa issued (including visa cost and related expenses).

This is over 35 per cent higher than the minimum prescribed exempt wage of USD 60,000, Nasscom said. The industry body said companies tend to bridge the skills gap by bringing in highly skilled professionals to temporarily work in the US on H-1B and other visas.

"Indian IT Industry is a 'net creator' of jobs in the US and supports nearly half a million jobs directly and indirectly," it pointed out. Also, domestic companies are beginning to tweak their business models to reduce their dependence on visas by hiring more locals.

Tags: infosys, nasscom, tcs, h-1b visa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The official said H-1B visas presently were awarded through random lottery with about 80 per cent of H-1B workers being paid less than the median wage. (Photo: AP)

Trump administration accuses TCS, Infosys of violating H-1B visa norms

White House said TCS, Infosys and Cognizant have average wage for H-1B visas between USD 60,000 and USD 65,000 a year.
23 Apr 2017 5:38 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (Photo: Arun Jaitley/Twitter)

Jaitley meets US commerce secy, raises concerns over H-1B visa issue

The finance minister highlighted the key role played by Indian professionals in boosting the American economy.
22 Apr 2017 11:35 AM
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Indian techies, IT firms fret as Donald Trump orders H-1B visa review

The United States has already suspended the "expedited processing option" for applicants, under which she may have received a visa in weeks.
22 Apr 2017 8:35 AM
Jaitley, leading an Indian delegation, arrived in Washington DC on Thursday morning to attend the annual Spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. (Photo: Twitter)

H-1B visa: Consider contributions of Indians to US economy, Jaitley tells US

The executive order signed by Trump early this week calls for a review of H-1B visas, a move that will affect Indian techies.
21 Apr 2017 8:17 AM
Commenting on the US H-1B visa issue that has New Delhi worried over the possible fallout for Indian professionals.

H-1B visa issue is a trade matter: India

The MEA said ties between the two countries are “strong”.
21 Apr 2017 3:07 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Has Katrina Kaif finally found herself a new abode?

Katrina Kaif
 

Pornstar becomes preacher after she receives 'sign from God'

The Christian preacher now preaches to all girls to not make the same "mistakes" she made. (Photo: Twitter/CrissieOutlaw)
 

Finally, Microsoft hops on the smartwatch bandwagon.

One thing is for sure – if Microsoft makes something new, it will be innovative for sure, whether it sells or not.(image:Windows Central)
 

What? iPhone 7 256GB selling for as cheap as Rs 39,999

(Representational image)
 

Anushka and Virat's PDA on Instagram is something you can’t miss!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Pic: Instagram/virat.kohli)
 

Couples who save sex for marriage share awkward first experiences

One couple had strangers walk in on them (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

SBI, CREDAI ink MoU for concessional loan for housing projects

Representational image.

RIL reclaims top slot by market value after 4 yrs, replaces TCS

Representational image

Tata vs Mistry: Chandrasekaran says NCLT order endorsement of Tata values

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.3 per cent

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

JSW Holdings Q4 net up 17.7 per cent to Rs 7.16 crore

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham