Business, Companies

Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation suit against Ratan Tata

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 23, 2016, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:05 pm IST
Wadia, who is chairman of Wadia group, has also made Tata Sons and its directors as party to the case.
Nusli Wadia.
 Nusli Wadia.

Mumbai: A day after being ousted as independent director of Tata Steel, Wadia group chairman Nusli Wadia on Friday filed a criminal defamation suit against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and its directors.

The case was filed with Ballard Estate Magistrate court in South Mumbai, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Wadia has been engaged in a war of words with Tata group and Ratan Tata over removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, a move Mistry camp has called was “illegal” and "against corporate governance norms".

Wadia on Friday skipped the crucial Extraordinary General Meeting of Tata Chemicals. He on Friday wrote to shareholders of Tata Chemicals urging them to vote with conscience.

He was also removed from Tata Motors board on Thursday with around 72 per cent shareholders backing Tata Sons' resolution that sought his removal.

Wadia is second eminent personality relative to Tata Group that has dragged the $103 billion tea-to-chemicals conglomerate to court.

On Tuesday, Cyrus Mistry also took to the legal route to get his grievances against Tata group heard. Mistry filed a petition with National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai under section 241 of Companies Act for alleged "oppression and mismanagement" at Tata Sons.

Tags: nusli wadia, ratan tata, defamation case

World Gallery

Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
These are the political figures who stepped down from the pedestal.

Yearender 2016: Leaders who stepped down from office
A massive explosion gutted Mexico's biggest fireworks market, killing at least 29 people and injuring 70.

Explosion rocks Mexico's fireworks market killing dozens
Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: Those who left us
A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

Lorry plows into crowd at Berlin's Christmas market
Thousands of protesters from across the world united in solidarity with the people of Aleppo, demanding safe evacuations for them.

World unites in solidarity with Aleppo
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list: Salman takes the top spot as he beats SRK

Salman’s total earnings stand at Rs 270.33 crores.
 

Eco-friendly transport taken to new level with India's first bamboo bicycle

The bike is more tensile and has a zero carbon footprint (Photo: Instagram)
 

Jolly LLB 2 trailer infuriates footwear brand, legal notice sent to makers and Akshay

The prequel of the film, starring Arshad Warsi, was also surrounded by controversies, three to be precise. The makers had received a legal notice for projecting Meerut Law College in bad light.
 

Physicians win race against time to save man from rare lethal disease

Burger thought he had malaria but it was something much worse (Photo: AFP)
 

Angelina Jolie has compromised the children's privacy, accuses Brad Pitt

The couple shares six children-Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. (Photo: AP)
 

Flight gets delayed due to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7’ Wi-Fi hoax

A flight in America was delayed after a passenger changed the name of their Wi-Fi device to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Tata Steel to acquire pellet maker BRPL for Rs 900 crore

The company said that the acquisition provides an upstream integration opportunity to Tata Steel to meet its metallic requirements

Sun Pharma arm picks up 14.6 per cent stake in US company for $13 mn

The stock of Sun Pharma was trading 2.59 per cent higher at Rs 625 on BSE.

Now, Tata Motors removes Nusli Wadia from board

Nusli Wadia.

Deutsche Bank to pay $7.2 bn to settle US subprime case

The bank's share price has been hit hard by uncertainty over the issue.

Tata-Mistry spat shows independent company directors vulnerable in India

Ratan Tata with Cyrus Mistry (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham