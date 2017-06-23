 LIVE !  :  Team India will be missing the services of two key players, in the form of opening batsman Rohit Sharma and opening bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: AP) Live| WI vs Ind: India make steady start after put into bat
 
Business, Companies

Flipkart, Snapdeal buyout deal may hit roadblock as Premji objects

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 23, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 6:01 pm IST
Wipro family, small investor in Snapdeal, has opposed special payments made to certain investors.
Wipro founder Azim Premji.
 Wipro founder Azim Premji.

Mumbai: India's biggest e-commerce merger deal that will see Flipkart buying out troubled Snapdeal may have hit a roadblock with one of the smaller investors Wipro founder Azim Premji family raising certain objections.

This may endanger the completion of the deal or slash the valuation of troubled e-commerce player Snapdeal, a Bloomberg report said. Premji family has raised objections over special payments made to certain shareholders that included payments to two co-founders and two early backers of Snapdeal.

Premji family company PremjiInvest on Wednesday wrote to Snapdeal board drawing members attention towards these special payments to early shareholders and founders.

The letter said that the $90 million payment made to early investors and founders was not acceptable. However the $30 million in special payments for the employees was okay, the letter said.

Flipkart had earlier informed Snapdeal to ensure that all its investors also agree to the deal terms before they clinch it. "Under the proposed terms, early investors, like Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, would receive $60 million in addition to their new equity in Flipkart," the report added.

Proposed terms stipulated that early investors like Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners would receive $60 million. This will be in addition to their new equity in Flipkart.

It also said that founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal both would get a $30 million.These payments have been seen as an attempt to win over large Snapdeal investors and founders who will later have to agree a lowered valuation of the e-commerce company.

Tags: flipkart, snapdeal, flipkart snapdeal merger, azim premji, wipro family, biggest e-commerce deal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Representational Image.

Snapdeal partners with banks for array of offers

With the onset of summer, Snapdeal has partnered with leading banks to bring in special offers for customers across all product categories.
09 Jun 2017 1:26 PM
Snapdeal's largest investor SoftBank has been proactively mediating a potential sale of Snapdeal to Flipkart for the last few weeks.

Snapdeal raises over Rs 113 crore from NVP, founders

NVP pumped in Rs 96.26 crore in the round, while Bahl and Bansal contributed Rs 8.45 crore each.
30 May 2017 10:19 AM
The sale to Flipkart could see Snapdeal being valued at about USD 1 billion.

Snapdeal-Flipkart deal may leave staff richer by Rs 193 crore

Snapdeal founders will get USD 60 million (cumulative), of which half will be given to employees.
14 May 2017 2:38 PM
Flipkart is buying troubled Sbapdeal.

Flipkart, Snapdeal to sign biggest ecommerce merger deal next week

Report says after merger Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal would quit company.
10 May 2017 3:53 PM
Representational Image

Snapdeal board to hold meeting, likely sellout tomorrow

The valuation of Snapdeal is believed to be one of the hurdles to the deal.
01 May 2017 8:27 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Confirmed! Shruti Haasan woe over; makers have zeroed in on a new actress

Poster of the film.
 

Video: Australian MP breaks barriers by breastfeeding baby in parliament

The move was welcomed by women across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Asked about her favourite male cricketer, Mithali Raj gives fitting reply

Mithali Raj, seen with coach Tushar Arothepointed out that the Indian women do not receive the same amount of publicity as compared to their male counterparts in a cricket-crazy nation like India.(Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Man hears dead daughter's heart beating in chest of man who received it

The father cycled 1400 miles for the meeting (Photo: YouTube)
 

Have a look at the world’s biggest carbon fibre Apple MacBook

The walls of the store are all strong glass, 14 to 32 feet high and measuring half-inch, which is protected by an additional layer of thick laminated glass. (Photo: DNA Chicago)
 

Virat Kohli confirms Ajinkya Rahane as opener for India’s tour of West Indies

Virat Kohli has named Ajinkya Rahane as the opener for the five ODIs against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

IT export growth projection is realistic, reasonable: Nasscom

Indian IT exports would grow 7-8 per cent in the current fiscal.

DHL to invest USD 100 mln in India to meet GST challenges

Representational Image.

CIL's coal supply to power sector drops marginally to 64.7 million tonnes

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output is eyeing one billion tonne of production target by 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate to raise up to Rs 500 crore via debentures

Company proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non- convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 500 crore.

Lenders including LIC approve Rs 86,000-cr Essar Oil sale to Rosneft

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham