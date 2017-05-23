Paytm Payments Bank: No minimum balance required to maintain

Mumbai: Country's number one digital wallet provider Paytm has converted its service into a full fledged Paytm Payments Bank that will do everything a bank does except giving loans to its customers.
On Tuesday, Paytm Payments Bank started its operations with a delay of more than six months as the company had wanted to start the payments bank around Diwali in October last year.
Tags: paytm, paytm payments bank, vijay shekhar sharma, digital wallet, digital banking, internet banking, mobile banking, airtel payments bank
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)