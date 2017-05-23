Business, Companies

Paytm Payments Bank: No minimum balance required to maintain

PPB may attract large number of customers who are part of India's traditional banking system.
Paytm Payments Bank is second such bank in Inida.
Mumbai: Country's number one digital wallet provider Paytm has converted its service into a full fledged Paytm Payments Bank that will do everything a bank does except giving loans to its customers.

On Tuesday, Paytm Payments Bank started its operations with a delay of more than six months as the company had wanted to start the payments bank around Diwali in October last year.

 

