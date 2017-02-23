 LIVE !  :  While India and Australia battle it out in the middle, a lot of eyes will be on captains of both the sides – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the four-match Test series starting in Pune. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
Business, Companies

Bharti Airtel to acquire Telenor India business

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 9:57 am IST
Airtel will take over Telenor India's spectrum, licenses and operations, employees and customer base of 44 million.
As part of the agreement, Airtel will acquire Telenor India's running operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam. (Photo: Representational Image)
 As part of the agreement, Airtel will acquire Telenor India's running operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Will acquire the business of Telenor India for an undisclosed sum in all seven circles where it holds spectrum.

Airtel today said it has "entered into a definitive agreement with Telenor South Asia Investments Pte Ltd to acquire Telenor (India) Communications Private Limited."

In a separate statement, Telenor said that the transaction will not trigger any impairment. As of fourth quarter 2016, the remaining value of tangible and intangible assets in Telenor India amounted to NOK 0.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close within 12 months," Telenor said.

Airtel is India's largest wireless operator with over 269 million subscribers and a revenue market share of over 33 per cent. As the new owner, Airtel will take over Telenor India's spectrum, licenses and operations, including its employees and customer base of 44 million.

As part of the agreement, Airtel will acquire Telenor India's running operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam.

"The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India's assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel's overall customer base and network. It will also enable Airtel to further bolster its strong spectrum footprint in these seven circles, with the addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band," Airtel said.

Telenor India's operations and services will continue as normal until the completion of the transaction.

"On completion, the proposed acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on the customer as well as the network side, and further strengthen our market position in several key circles. The customers of Telenor India will now be able to enjoy ...a range of Airtel's world-class products and services," Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said.

The acquisition of additional spectrum through this transaction, which made an attractive business proposition, has further enhanced Airtel's spectrum portfolio, Vitthal said.

"Finding a long term solution to our India business has been a priority for us, and we are pleased with our agreement with Airtel. The decision to exit India has not been taken lightly. After thorough consideration, it is our view that the significant investments needed to secure Telenor India's future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return," Sigve Brekke, Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Group, said.

With effect from the first quarter of 2017, Telenor India will be treated as an asset held for sale and discontinued operations in Telenor Group's financial reporting.

Telenor announced its entry into India in 2008. In 2016, Telenor India's revenues were NOK 6.0 billion and the operating cash flow was NOK -0.4 billion.

Tags: airtel, telenor india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
With his film 'Aa Gaya Hero' gearing up for release, Govinda was seen on the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda showcases his trademark dance moves on Indian Idol
The leads of 'Rangoon' promoted the film in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Mumbai, Saif, Shahid, Kangana promote Rangoon in Delhi
Mira Rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy S8, S8 + with on-screen home button spotted

Moreover, Galaxy S8 and S+ could carry a price tag of $950 (approx. Rs 64,000) and $1050 (approx. Rs 70,000) respectively.
 

Live cricket score| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

While India and Australia battle it out in the middle, a lot of eyes will be on captains of both the sides – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the four-match Test series starting in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Cool facts about 7 Earth-size planets circling single star

Seven new Earth-sized exoplanets that may be able to sustain life have been discovered orbiting a star 39 light years away. (Photo: NASA)
 

Video: Woman cyclist chases cat callers and teaches them a lesson

That's how it's done (Photo: YouTube)
 

Swedish councillor calls for 'sex breaks' at work for better relationships

He said there are studies that show sex is healthy (Photo: YouTube)
 

Man's inspiring Facebook post on his ex-wife's birthday goes viral

He asked readers to raise strong women and good men (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn to step down, stay as chairman: company

Carlos Ghosn

Sun Pharma opens first production unit in Egypt

Sun Pharma is a major drug maker in India.

Airtel picks up stake in fintech startup Seynse

Seynse's advanced credit scoring algorithms based on multiple sources and digital analytics will add immense value to Airtel's innovation factory.

Snapdeal founders take 100 per cent salary cut

Snapdeal co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl.

Reliance Jio Primary Membership: What you need to know

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham