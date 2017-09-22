Business, Companies

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh of 'Ab ki baar Modi Sarkar' fame to take over NDTV

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 22, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 10:14 am IST
According to media reports, the managing director of SpiceJet has bought a controlling stake of 40 per cent in the channel.
SpiceJet's co-founder, owner and MD Ajay Singh has reportedly bough a controlling stake in the media channel NDTV.
 SpiceJet's co-founder, owner and MD Ajay Singh has reportedly bough a controlling stake in the media channel NDTV.

New Delhi: While the founders of NDTV have come under the CBI lens for alleged ‘under the table share transactions’, a major stake in the media channel has reportedly been bought by SpiceJet’s owner and the man who coined BJP’s 2014 campaign slogan – Ajay Singh.

According to a report by Indian Express, SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh of ‘Ab ki baar Modi sarkar’ fame has bought a controlling stake of 40 per cent in the channel while the promoters – Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy will hold 20 per cent stake. Confirming the same, a source told the paper “Yes, the deal has been finalised and Ajay Singh will take control of NDTV along with editorial rights”.

The source also said that Ajay Singh will take over the ailing media channel’s debt of over Rs 400 crore. The total deal is being valued at around Rs 600 crore. In fact, the Roys will receive a part of the deal (up to Rs 100 crore).

As per stock exchange data, the promoters held 61.45 per cent stake in NDTV as of June 2017. Stakes held by public entities stands at 38.55 per cent.

However, SpiceJet officials have blatantly denied the change of hands, calling the report “false and baseless”. No response was available from NDTV.

On June 5, the CBI had raided the Roys’ residence over allegations of “defrauding a bank”. NDTV held the move as a “blatant attack on the freedom of the press” and claimed that the CBI had gone ahead with its investigation on a “shoddy complaint” by a “disgruntled” former NDTV consultant.

The brain behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign tagline, Ajay Singh, took over SpiceJet in 2015 when it was defunct and ailing. Within years, he has turned it into one of the most popular low-cost airlines in India.

Singh's stint with the media however dates back to Pramod Mahajan's NDA rule when Singh played an active role in launching DD Sports and planning of DD News.

Tags: ndtv, ab ki baar modi sarkaar, spicejet md ajay singh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

NDTV's Prannoy Roy house, office raided
NDTV shares shed 7%; hit one-year low on CBI searches
SpiceJet's Ajay Singh settles Sebi case


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pre-booking for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus begins in India: price, where to buy

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus
 

7 must do's during Durga Puja for all Bengalis, wherever they are

For every Bengali around the world, the autumnal festival marks a time of happy tides and geniality. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Appeals court allows Mistry to continue battle against Tata Sons

An appeals court in India ruled on Thursday that Cyrus Mistry can press ahead with a legal battle against Tata Sons.

Airtel gets shareholders' nod for amalgamation with Telenor

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has got shareholders' approval for its scheme of amalgamation with Telenor India.

Jio seeks cancellation of North-East tender award to Airtel

Reliance Jio has approached Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan for cancellation of the mobile tender for the North-East awarded to Bharti Airtel.

Tata Sons investors approve private tag for company; setback for Mistry

Shareholders of Tata Sons approved the status change of the company from being public limited to private limited. Photo: PTI

Private banks share in advances to hit 38-40 per cent by FY'20: ICRA

ICRA said the credit/deposit ratio of the banks could be higher at 94-102 per cent during FY2018-2020. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham