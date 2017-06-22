Business, Companies

Amid gulf crisis, Qatar Airways seeks 10 per cent stake in American Airlines

AP
Published Jun 22, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 7:02 pm IST
Qatar Airways is state-owned and is looking to buy least $808 million in common stock of American Airlines.
American and Qatar are already members of the Oneworld marketing alliance, which allows passengers to earn and redeem points on each other's flights.
 American and Qatar are already members of the Oneworld marketing alliance, which allows passengers to earn and redeem points on each other's flights.

New York: State-owned Qatar Airways is attempting to buy a 10 percent stake in American Airlines, triggering US antitrust oversight of deals that size.

American said in a regulatory filing Thursday that the bid was unsolicited, but that there have been conversations between the CEOs of both airlines.

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar and blocked direct flights with the country.

Qatar Airways, one of the region's largest, also stopped its flights to the four Arab countries in response to the UAE's Etihad, Emirates, FlyDubai, EgyptAir and Bahrain's Gulf Air suspending flights to Qatar.

Qatar submitted a filing under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, which is subject to review by the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.

American and Qatar are already members of the Oneworld marketing alliance, which allows passengers to earn and redeem points on each other's flights.

An expanded partnership could make it easier for American passengers to get to smaller cities in India, and developing countries in Southeast Asia.

But American, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines have been pushing U.S. political leaders to curtail the growth of the Middle East's three biggest airlines, Qatar,

Emirates and Etihad, saying that they are subsidized airlines that have competed unfairly.

They also cut into lucrative routes overseas for US airlines. Qatar plans to buy at least $808 million in common stock of American Airlines. 

American's shares are listed on the Nasdaq, and the airline said that Qatar plans to make its purchases on the open market.

American's certificate of incorporation restricts anyone from buying 4.75 per cent or more of its shares without advanced board approval following a written request. American says it hasn't received such a request.

The airline also said that there are foreign ownership laws that limit the total percentage of foreign voting interest to 24.9 per cent.

Qatar's proposed investment wouldn't change its board makeup, governance, management or strategic direction, American said Thursday.

In addition, American said it doesn't change the company's belief that there needs to be enforcement of the Open Air agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the nation of Qatar and fair competition with Gulf carriers, including Qatar Airway.

Tags: qatar airways, american airlines, shares, investment
Location: United States, New York, New York

Related Stories

The Qatar Airways’ official website said that it was also operating flights between Doha and the four Gulf countries which imposed the ban.(Representational image)

Qatar Airways says service 'unaffected' by Gulf ban

The Qatari carrier released a statement saying it had operated some 1,200 flights in the past week.
14 Jun 2017 9:11 PM
The Qatar Airways’ official website said that it was also operating flights between Doha and the four Gulf countries which imposed the ban.(Representational image)

Qatar Airways planning ways to maintain flights

The airways in Mumbai said that there was no impact on the flights from Hyderabad to Doha in connection with the ongoing issues.
08 Jun 2017 1:49 AM
It was not immediately clear if Qatar Airways would also suspend flights to other countries. (Photo: AP)

Qatar Airways suspends all flights to Saudi Arabia after Gulf diplomatic crisis

Several airlines from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt earlier announced they would no longer fly to Qatar.
05 Jun 2017 3:37 PM
Travellers can now book tickets under the offer on flights on board the Qatar Airways' business class from May 9 to May 22 for travel until June 21.

Qatar Airways offers 50 per cent discount to transit passengers in biz

Under the offer, the business class fares from India to America start from Rs 1,80,000 and for Africa from Rs 1,00,000.
10 May 2017 1:19 PM
Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Qatar Airways did not have a figure for the number of passengers who boarded but it is believed there are 4 pilots and 15 crew on the plane.
05 Feb 2017 6:26 PM
A travel alert posted on the Doha-based airline's website said the carrier would comply with the new orders as long as passengers had a valid visa. (Photo: Representational Image)

Qatar Airways to fly barred nationals after US travel ban stayed

The decision was taken after Seattle US District Judge James Robart announced a temporary suspension of Trump's travel ban.
04 Feb 2017 2:44 PM
The airline did not say how many people were injured in the turbulence and how many passengers and crew were onboard. (Photo: Representational Image)

Qatar Airways flight from Washington hits severe turbulence

The flight was diverted over a passenger suffering a heart attack and the plane experienced moderate to severe turbulence during landing.
05 Dec 2016 5:30 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian footballers come together to aid victims of Mizoram floods

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI), which all three players are a part of will play a charity match against Mizoram XI at I-League champion Aizwal FC’s home ground on July 1.(Photo: Twitter / PFA India)
 

Chinese student shocked to find a snake in her bowl of noodles

A not so welcome addition (Photo: YouTube)
 

After rift, Team India skipper Virat Kohli deletes ‘welcome’ tweet for Anil Kumble

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble enjoyed a successful captain-coach partnership, with India having a 70.59 per cent win percentage in Test cricket under them. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hope Ultimate Table Tennis follows European model in 4-5 years: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal, who has also played in some of the European leagues across Germany, Sweden and Spain shared his thoughts of the Ultimate Table Tennis helping the youth.(Photo: AP)
 

Gautam Gambhir, wife Natasha become proud parents of 2nd baby girl

“An angel blessing our family, an angel brightening our lives, welcome to the world, little angel!,” wrote Gautam Gambhir on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Boys wear skirts in protest after UK school places ‘shorts ban’ despite heatwave

Headteacher Aimee Mitchell said they are considering revising the school uniform policy as the heatwave continues to beat down on Britain. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Govt seeks details of proposed investments in India from Apple

Apple wants fiscal concessions, including customs duty exemptions, duty waiver on import of components, permission to repair and re-export smartphones

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin says takeover of India's Essar is closed

Essar is Indian energy giant.

HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri exercises Rs 57-crore stock options in FY17

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri (Photo: Youtube screengrab).

Modi to discuss job creation with CEOs of Walmart, Apple and Caterpillar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

JSW Steel sets up team to oversee GST implementation

JSW Steel logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham