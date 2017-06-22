Business, Companies

Bengaluru startup to home-deliver fuel, sparks safety concerns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
Customers can log on to mypetrolpump.com or call 7880504050 to order fuel, particularly diesel and get it delivered at their doorstep.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Bengaluru: For all those tired of long queues at the petrol pump, a startup in Bengaluru has started the delivery of fuel on a door-to-door basis in several parts of the city.

My Petrol Pump is the next cool addition to delivery options. Customers can log on to mypetrolpump.com or call 7880504050 to order fuel, particularly diesel and get it delivered at their doorstep without going through the laborious task of queuing up at petrol pumps. The minimum order should be 20 litres and they charge Rs 99 for delivery for any order up to 100 litres. For orders above 100 litres, customers would have to pay Re 1 per litre, over and above the actual fuel price.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, they operate between 6 am and 8pm in the following areas – HSR Layout, Koramangla, bellandur, BTM Layout and Bommanahalli. It delivers to schools, hospitals, vehicle owners, apartments and commercial establishments that run diesel generators.

However, this brand new startup is already feeling the heat from the industry. On April 21, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan had tweeted that although the ministry has been looking at home delivery of petroleum products, it remains in the proposal stage due to protests from petroleum dealers. Petroleum dealers have claimed that their business will be adversely affected by such projects and have also voiced their safety concerns as they think fuel delivery to doorsteps by a private firm is illegal and might be dangerous.

My Petrol Pump, however, claimed they have been following all the safety norms.
“My Petrol Pump gets fuel from authorized dealers of oil companies near to your location, We have developed and follow strict quality assurance programme to ensure every drop of fuel is checked for right quality before it gets loaded into refueller for delivery. We do not purchase or stock fuel prior to delivery. Fuel is sourced only upon receiving the pre-booking from  customers,” the website said.
Officials of ANB Fuels Private Limited, which runs the startup could not be reached for their comments.

However, A K Yadav, Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), said “We have not given permission to any firms to operate door-to-door delivery of fuel. It is also unsafe since it is not adhering to any safety norms. The state police should take action against the firm”.

According to Suresh Kumar, an executive committee member of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers this concept was failed to work in the US due to safety concerns.  

However, the website of mypetrolpump.com read “Our operators are IRTE trained in safe handling of fuel”.

Tags: home delivery, fuel, diese, petrol, bengaluru, my petrol pump, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, dharmendra pradhan, petroleum dealers, safety concerns
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

BPCL's unusual move to seek petrol came at a time when India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp plans extensive maintenance work at its key refineries.

BPCL seeks 70,000 tonnes petrol to plug supply gap

BPCL will shut a 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit for a month from July 29.
21 Jun 2017 3:20 PM
(Photo: Representational Image/PTI).

Govt mulls daily price change formula for CNG on lines of petrol, diesel

Petrol pump dealers call off strike after Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intervenes.
15 Jun 2017 10:59 AM
Representational Image.

Mumbai petrol dealers say they are unprepared for daily price change

According to petrol dealers, the biggest roadblock in this system is that most petrol pumps are not automated.
15 Jun 2017 4:11 PM
Representational Image.

Petrol price cut by Rs 1.12 a litre, diesel by Rs 1.24/litre

This is the last of the fortnightly revisions after which daily correction in rates will step in.
15 Jun 2017 7:48 PM
Prices of petrol and diesel will change everyday now.

Petrol, diesel daily change of prices: What consumers need to know

Prices of petrol, diesel will change every morning at 6 am and will be valid till 6 am of next morning.
16 Jun 2017 11:58 AM
Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as 'Amma' (Mother). (Photo: File)

TN: Brand Amma gets new acquisition, to open 10 petrol bunks

The government said it would join hands with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for this scheme.
16 Jun 2017 7:52 PM
Petrol pumps took almost an hour from 6 am to 7 am to update the revised rates on fuel dispensers.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Petrol pumps delay price revision

Problem to continue until all bunks are fully automated.
17 Jun 2017 12:34 AM
An Indian Oil petrol pump.

Indian Oil rolls out daily price change at its over 26,000 petrol pumps

Petroleum Ministry tweeted: Proud to share India is first country to switch to dynamic fuel pricing.
17 Jun 2017 12:00 PM
Protests in Darjeeling intensifies. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Petrol bombs, tear gas: 2 GJM members dead, cop injured in Darjeeling clash

GJM activists hurl petrol bombs and stones at police, who in retaliation fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge.
17 Jun 2017 4:05 PM
Representational Image.

Petrol pumps withdraw strike called over daily price revision  

They called off the strike after the government agreed to change the timing to 6 am everyday instead of midnight.
14 Jun 2017 8:44 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: After Mohammed Shami was mocked, India, Pakistan fans clash on London streets

The Indian and Pakistani fans were seen hurling objects at each other from either ends of a street. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman livid post Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift?

Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of Team India head coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

7 ways you can reduce your internet data costs on iPhone

(iPhone/Representational image)
 

Samsung plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August

Galaxy Note 8's predecessor, Galaxy Note 7 displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea.
 

Rare US total solar eclipse excites Americans coast-to-coast

On August 21, 2017, the Earth will cross the shadow of the moon, creating the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.
 

Watch it live here: OnePlus 5 launching in India today

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 octo-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, is equipped with dual camera setup and operates on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

RCom jumps over 6 per cent on monetisation of realty assets

Reliance Communications, which is saddled with Rs 45,000 crore of debt, has got a 7-month reprieve from banks to service it.

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg on Uber's CEO wishlist post Kalanick's exit

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Ex-employee accuses Infosys of discrimination against non-Asians

Representational Image.

Is Tata Group planning to buy controlling stake in ailing Air India?

Air India is running on a bailout package.

Keeping CEO job was one fight too many for Uber's Kalanick

Former CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham