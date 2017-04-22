Business, Companies

BSNL launches new plans takes on Reliance Jio

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
New Delhi: State-run BSNL announced new plans in the price range of Rs 333 to Rs 395, offering daily data usage limit of up to 3 GB, unlimited calling and 90 day validity.

BSNL's new plan, Triple Ace, for mobile customers priced at Rs 333 will offer unlimited data with 3G speed up to 3GB per day and remain valid for 90 days, said a statement issued by the company.

The company launched 'Dil Khol Ke Bol' plan for Rs 349 in which its customers will get unlimited local and STD calls and 2GB data with 3G speed every day after which the speed will get reduced to 80 kilobit per second. This plan will take on Reliance Jio's 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' plan.

In Dhan Dhana Dhan offer customers will have to pay Rs 309 and get "unlimited SMS, calling and data (1GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge". For Rs 509, the company is offering unlimited SMS, calling and double the data (2GB per day) for 3 months on first recharge.

In the third plan, 'Nehle pe Dehla', BSNL is offering 3,000 minutes of calls on BSNL network and 1,800 minutes of calling on other network along with 2GB daily data at 3G speed for Rs 395.

The plan has validity of 71 days. To increase pressure on competitors, BSNL revised daily data usage limit in its Rs 339 plan to 3GB from 2GB offered earlier. Once an user exhausts Rs 3GB of data, the speed will get reduced to 80 kbps.

Tags: bsnl, bsnl plan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

