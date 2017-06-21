Business, Companies

Is Tata Group planning to buy controlling stake in ailing Air India?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Both Tata Group and Singapore Airlines may team up to acquire stake, report says.
Air India is running on a bailout package.
 Air India is running on a bailout package.

Mumbai: Tata Group, that had once owned and ran Air India, is reportedly planning to buy controlling stake in the national carrier that has huge debt burden of over Rs 58,000 crore, according to a report in ET Now.

Tata Group will buy the said stake in partnership with the Singapore Airlines. Both the companies already run a joint venture airline Vistara in India. The recent report if turns out to be true would be a 'home coming' for Air India that was originally founded and run by Tata Group before the airline was nationalised in 1953.

The report adds that Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has held talks with the government and has expressed Group's interest in buying a controlling stake in Air India with a 51 per cent equity holding.

Air India has been kept afloat on a Rs 30,000 crore government bailout package. Besides, the airline has an outstanding operating debt of some Rs 28,000 crore.

The government has pledged it would raise Rs 72,000 crore from strategic sale of ailing public sector undertakings in India. Air India divestment forms part of the latest government strategy to remove the carrier out of debt mess.

Air India has not registered profit over the past ten years since 2007. Over the past few years, the airline has taken massive hit to its revenues due to arrival of cheaper no-frills airlines in India's aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Ministry headed by minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had earlier revealed that it wants to sell the carrier partly to turn it profitable and reduce the huge debt burden. 

Market share of the national carrier has crashed sharply from 35 per cent some ten years ago to a mere 14 per cent in recent years. Air India has been reduced down to third position in terms of market player after number one IndiGo with 40 per cent market share and Jet Airways that commands 16 per cent market share, according to a report in The Financial Express.

Tags: air idnia, air india privatisation, air india divestment, bailout package, strategic sale, ashwani lohani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Air India is a national carrier.

Debt-laden Air India to start extra flights to Doha this week

Carrier aims to meet higher demand after some Gulf countries cut ties with Qatar.
21 Jun 2017 1:58 PM
Air India is a national carrier.

Cabinet to take a call on Air India's privatisation soon: Jayant Sinha

The debt-laden Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money.
20 Jun 2017 2:21 PM
Air India is national carrier.

7 Air India unions write to Centre on privatisation, threaten unrest

Unions have sought an appointment with Civil Aviation Minister Gajapathi Raju to dicuss concerns.
17 Jun 2017 9:43 AM
Air India has a total debt of Rs 60,000 crore.

Air India divestment: Govt may write off Rs 30,000 crore debt

Report says it is expected that govt would exit Air India by March 2018.
16 Jun 2017 11:01 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Who will be India cricket coach after Anil Kumble? Here are a few names

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh are in contention become Team India head coach after Anil Kumble resigned from the position following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: DC / BCCI / AFP / Twitter)
 

Tibetan Border police and Indian Navy join in celebrating International Yoga Day

Yoga by Himveers of ITBP at 18000 ft in Ladakh, Himalayas (Photo: ITBP_official/Twitter)
 

Back in 2006, Kareena and Shahid went on a double date with Saif and his then gf Rosa

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan(L) and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput(R).
 

Confirmed! Bhansali delays Vinod Khanna’s son Sakshi’s debut project

Vinod and Sakshi Khanna.
 

Lenovo shows off a bendable laptop concept

Lenovo think that the display technology needs to be improved, along with ‘advanced materials’ to make bendable laptops that are as practical as the ones we use in the present.
 

WhatsApp extends support for a few phones till end of 2017

The messaging app is currently used by over 1.2 billion users globally and by over 200 million users in India alone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Petronet in talks to buy stake in GSPC's Mundra LNG terminal

Representational Image.

Trent raises Rs 100 crore to refinance repayments

Company has issued and alloted commercial paper of Rs 100 crore. (Representational Image)

Reliance Home Finance listing: RCap gets NCLT nod for shareholders' meet 

Representational Image.

Debt-laden Air India to start extra flights to Doha this week

Air India is a national carrier.

Uber founder Travis Kalanick steps down as CEO amid investors' revolt

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham