Modi did not endorse Sunday off for petrol pumps: Petroleum Ministry

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 21, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Ministry says Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people in Mann Ki Baat not to use fuel for one day.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: Petroleum Ministry while coming down heavily on petrol pump owners has slammed their decision to observe Sunday off under the pretext of answering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for oil conservation.

Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers has pressed for Sunday off for as many as 25,000 petrol pump dealers under its umbrella mostly in South India and some in parts of Maharashtra.

Earlier, Petroleum Ministry headed by Dharmendra Pradha had said it did not approve the decision of Sunday off. "@PetroleumMin neither endorses nor approves of move by small section of dealers to keep their petrol pumps closed on Sundays @dpradhanbjp," the Ministry said in a tweet.

Reports said that petrol pump dealers were using pressure tactics to get their grievances heard and demands met. Petrol pump dealers had earlier warned that they would go on strike if commission on fuel sale was not increased.

Observing Sunday off would attract punitive actions from government under Essential Commodities Act as petrol and petroleum products come under the purview of essential commodities. A man-made shortage of these commodities is illegal.

Tags: sunday off, petrol pumps, petrol pump dealers, oil conservation, mann ki baat, modi, save fuel, save oil
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

