Business, Companies

Post performance appraisal, Wipro sacks 600 staff; number could reach 2,000

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 9:02 pm IST
Wipro has shown the door to about 600 employees, while speculation was rife that number could go as high as 2,000.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: The country's third largest software services firm Wipro is learnt to have fired hundreds of employees as part of its annual "performance appraisal". According to sources, Wipro has shown the door to about 600 employees, while speculation was rife that the number could go as high as 2,000.

At the end of December 2016, the Bengaluru-based company had over 1.79 lakh employees. When contacted, Wipro said it undertakes a "rigorous performance appraisal process" on a regular basis to align its workforce with business objectives, strategic priorities of the company, and client requirements.

"The performance appraisal may also lead to the separation of some employees from the company and these numbers vary from year to year," it added. The company, however, did not comment on the number of employees that have been asked to leave.

Wipro said its comprehensive performance evaluation process includes mentoring, re-training and upskilling of employees. The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year numbers on April 25.

The development comes at a time when Indian IT companies are facing an uncertain environment given the curbs being proposed on worker visa norms by various countries like the US, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

These companies use temporary work visas to send employees to work on client sites. With visa programmes in these countries becoming more rigorous, Indian IT companies are likely to face challenges in movement of labour as well as a spike in operational costs.

Indian IT companies get over 60 per cent of their revenues from the North American market, about 20 per cent from Europe and the remaining from other economies. Besides, higher adoption of technologies like automation and artificial intelligence is also reducing the need to have a large number of employees at client site.

Tags: wipro, it company, job sacking

Related Stories

Wipro

Karnataka: Wipro bags project for e-governance

IT major, Wipro, has been given a Rs 615.85 crore contract for expanding the project and maintaining it for the next five years.
13 Apr 2017 3:14 AM
The impact of sale of EcoEnergy division is expected to reflect in the financials of Wipro

Wipro completes sale of EcoEnergy division

Last year the company said it will sell EcoEnergy division to Chubb Alba Control Systems for USD 70 million.
02 Mar 2017 1:51 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with other members of the Kapoor family and relatives late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif, Karisma, others celebrate Babita Kapoor's birthday
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were guests on the dance-based reality show 'Nach Baliye' in an episode that was shot on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Harbhajan-Geeta groove with Sonakshi and contestants on Nach Baliye
Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra launched a song from their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann get musical at Meri Pyaari Bindu song launch
Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
 

Images of Syrian photographer carrying injured child, breaking down go viral

The photographer is being praised on social media (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

No tangible impact of NZ visa curbs on Indian tech cos: Nasscom

Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar

RJio tops chart in 4G download speed in March: Trai report

Representational Image

BHIM app reaches near 20 million download mark

BHIM app

I-T seeks Rs 30,000 cr penalty from Cairn for non-payment of tax

Representational Image

HMSI sets 20 per cent growth target for FY 2018

HMSI head Minoru Kato
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham