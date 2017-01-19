 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led India will want to wrap up the three-match series by winning the Cuttack ODI, Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out as they aim to beat India to stay alive in the series. (Photo: BCCI) Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Co aim to clinch series
 
Business, Companies

DRT allows banks to recover Rs 9,000 crore from Vijay Mallya

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 19, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Ruling comes as a setback to Mallya who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the UK since March 2016.
Vijay Mallya.
 Vijay Mallya.

Mumbai: Debt Recovery Tribunal on Thursday allowed banks to recover Rs 9,000 crore they loaned to now defunct Kingfisher Airlines run by Vijay Mallya.

The ruling will further tighten the noose around Vijay Mallya who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the UK since March 2016.

Mallya who at the time was a Rajya Sabha member left the country on a diplomatic passport on March 2 after attending House proceedings a day earlier.

A consortium of 17 banks led by State Bank of India, country's largest public sector lender, had approached the tribunal seeking instructions to liquor baron to pay back the loan.

The ruling closes a three-year legal battle that the banks first brought in to the tribunal in 2014. It also allows bankers to start criminal proceedings to recover Rs 6,203 crore debt from beleaguered businessman.

Banks took up the debt case with DRT as a last resort after several attempts by lenders for a settlement with Mallya failed. SBI had earlier declared him a wilful defaulter after he did not fulfill debt repayment conditions.

Mallya was also declared a proclaimed offender by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA Court in Mumbai as he did not appear in court on several occasions.

Enforcement Directorate, leading financial agency that works under department of revenue of finance ministry is also conducting a parallel investigation and probing the case with a money laundering angle.

Tags: vijay mallya, drt, debt, sbi, banks, debt recovery
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

On Tuesday, Shabana Azmi held a surprise birthday bash for her husband Javed who turned 72. It was a star studded event as many Bollywood stars came down to attend it. (Photo; Viral Bhayani)

Take a look inside Javed Akhtar's star studded birthday bash
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Ellen DeGeneres' show, Deepika heads to the Late Late Show with Vin Diesel

Deepika is extremely excited about her big Hollywood debut.
 

Gay prince on front line of India's war against AIDS

Manvendra Singh Gohil.
 

Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Co aim to clinch series

While Virat Kohli-led India will want to wrap up the three-match series by winning the Cuttack ODI, Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out as they aim to beat India to stay alive in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: A smartphone for power users

The Redmi Note 4 sports a Snapdragon 625 chipset with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage, and powered by a 4100mAh battery.
 

Watch: Shahid-Kangana's steamy romance in Rangoon's new song 'Yeh Ishq Hai'

Stills from the song
 

iPhone bug crashes phone with rainbow emoji

A screen grab from the YouTube video explaining the iPhone bug.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Samsung opts for large screen phones

The smartphone, which has a 6 inch display and 6 GB RAM, will be available in Feburary, is priced at Rs 36,900 but will have an offer for customers who will prebook their phones before January 27.

Vodafone SuperNet 4G launched across 17 circles

The company launched its 4G services in Nashik, Jaipur and Saharanpur today.

Flipkart launches safety feature for delivery staff

The project has been named after the deceased wishmaster, Nanjunda Swamy, who passed away under tragic circumstances recently in Bengaluru.

NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s contempt plea against Tata Sons

Cyrus Mistry.

DRT to pronounce verdict in Mallya case tomorrow

Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham