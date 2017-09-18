Business, Companies

Infosys Senior VP Rajagopalan quits; LinkedIn profile says 'free man'

Published Sep 18, 2017, 10:34 am IST
His exit comes a month after Vishal Sikka stepped down as company's MD and CEO.
Infosys Senior Vice President Sanjay Rajagopalan. (Photo: Twitter)
Bengaluru: Infosys Senior Vice President Sanjay Rajagopalan has resigned from his post, a month after Vishal Sikka stepped down as the company's MD and CEO. In his Linked In profile, Rajagopalan described himself as a "free man."

He also mentioned that he was employed with Infosys from August 2014 to September 2017, a duration of three years and two months. It was widely anticipated that Rajagopalan would quit after Sikka put down his papers.

Sikka had brought some of his former SAP colleagues to Infosys to help him implement his new initiatives. One among them was Rajagopalan, in October 2014.

Rajagopalan headed the Design Thinking, a creative, user-centred approach to problem solving and help the company implement it.

He also helped put together a large-scale design thinking training session for all Infosys employees at Mysuru and other development centres.

In a statement Infosys said, "The company doesn't comment on exits or appointments other than those of key management personnel."

In July, Yusuf Bashir quit as Innovation Fund Managing Director. He was the Vice-President of new products at SAP and a former colleague of Sikka.

Bashir had made 12 start-up investments, catering to the aim of Sikka to build tech innovation and get more clients under its fold.

Bashir had joined Infosys in March 2015, primarily to identify and invest in early-stage companies doing cutting-edge work in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud and analytics.  

